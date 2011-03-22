Metal Mike: 10 Essential Metal Licks

This is the Player for GW V2.0

Lick #01 - Late 80's Bay Area Thrash In this video series, "Metal" Mike Chlasciak demonstrates 10 essential metal licks. Lick #1 is a chugging riff in the style of a Bay Area Thrash sound circa the late Eighties that combines chords and single note runs with fast alternate picking. Lesson ContentsLick #01 - Late 80's Bay Area ThrashLick #02 - Classical-Style ArpeggiosLick #03 - Melodic ThemeLick #04 - Combining Two Pentatonic Scale PositionsLick #05 - Phrygian Dominant LickLick #06 - Speed MetalLick #07 - Two-Note Power Chord Riff Lick #08 - Dimebag/Pantera StyleLick #09 - Odd Time ArpeggiosLick #10 - Jake E. Lee Style

Lick #02 - Classical-Style Arpeggios This is a lead idea based off of arpeggios with a string skip on the B-string. Mike demonstrates the fingerings of each part of the lick.

Lick #03 - Melodic Theme Neither a rhythm or a lead, this lick makes an excellent interlude, bridge or lead-in for a solo.

Lick #04 - Combining Two Pentatonic Scale Positions Here, Metal Mike show you to create an awesome lead run out of two adjacent pentatonic scales. This lick is based on an pentatonic scale in the key of E.

Lick #05 - Phrygian Dominant Lick This lick is an evil-sounding intro-type riff in E Phrygian dominant with some passing chromatic notes thrown in.

Lick #06 - Speed Metal Lick #6 is a speed metal riff in the style of early Metallica or Megadeth. Check out Mike's awesome "spot-welding" lick in the middle of this one!

Lick #07 - Two-Note Power Chord Riff Metal Mike demonstrates a lick making heavy use of two-note chords on the 4th and 3rd strings.

Lick #08 - Dimebag/Pantera Style Mike shows you how to get your groove-metal on with this Pantera-style riff in the key of E. For an even attack on the staccato run, make sure to use all downstrokes with your picking.

Lick #09 - Odd Time Arpeggios Lick #9 shows you how to put a new spin on arpeggiated licks using different time signatures.

Lick #10 - Jake E. Lee Style Last, but not least, Mike shows you a classic heavy metal riff in the style of former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee. Mind your trills and pull-offs!