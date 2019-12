If you have a need for speed, but aren't really sure how to transition from the slower, more blues-based licks in your current repertoire, we've got the lesson for you.

In his latest video, guitar instructor Robert Baker demonstrates some simple shred ideas that are perfect for players who are dipping their toes into the style for the first time.

You can check out the video above, and the tabs for the lesson below.

For more of Robert’s lessons, stop by his YouTube channel.