Surf guitar is on the rise thanks to guitarists like Khruangbin's Mark Speer, and it can teach you a lot about attitude and note choice – Arianna Powell shows you how your playing can benefit from catching the wave

By
( )
published

Using the A minor pentatonic scale as a launch pad, Pickup Music's video lesson teaches you how to catch big waves of melody that bring that '60s surf style right up to date

Arianna Powell of Pickup Music with a green Gretsch guitar
(Image credit: Pickup Music)

The amazing Arianna Powell is back with another great lesson courtesy of Pickup Music. There’s also a video to go along with this article, so check that out if you want to hear how it sounds when played by a pro. Before we get into the licks, let’s familiarise ourselves with the tone, chords and scales we’ll need.

This track is a tip of the hat to ’60s surf rock, paying homage to classic artists like The Ventures and Dick Dale, but it’s not just the golden oldies utilising this sound. Modern greats Khruangbin draw from the well, too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Arianna Powell

Arianna Powell has spent the last decade playing with Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Nick Jonas, JJ Lin and many more. She’s recognised for her solo guitar arrangements that draw influence from old jazz virtuosos like Joe Pass and Johnny Smith while infusing her unique contemporary sound. She has devised masterclasses for Pickup Music and other online forums, sharing her deep knowledge and love for the guitar. 