Quick Lick: Guns N' Roses - "Mr. Brownstone"

In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In this Quick Lick, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the intro to "Mr. Brownstone" by Guns N' Roses, from their debut album Appetite For Destruction. Matt shows you both parts to the intro of the song, played by Guns guitarists Slash and Izzy Stradlin.

As was a trademark of the early GNR sound, both guitarists played a similar riff, with Slash playing the "tighter" part and Izzy playing more loosely around Slash's part.