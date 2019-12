Quick Licks brings you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In the following video, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the post-chorus riff to the title track off Metallica's sophomore album, Ride the Lightning.

Check it out below!

And while you're at it, you might enjoy Metallica's Kirk Hammett Talks 'Ride the Lightning,' Cliff Burton and Benefits of Taking Guitar Lessons from Joe Satriani.