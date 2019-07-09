In this clip, Elixir Strings artist Andy Gillion offers some quick tips for adding feeling into your playing. You can watch the video above.

With techniques like vibrato, palm-muting and pinch harmonics, you'll add some extra dimension to your repertoire in no time. Another tip for breathing life into your playing? Finding the right guitar strings. "Elixir Strings are the most reliable strings I've ever used," Gillion shares. "They're like butter to play and offer superb clarity which doesn't seem to dwindle over time."

