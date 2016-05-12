Slipknot's Jim Root Shows You How to Play "Killpop"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive lesson video featuring Slipknot's Jim Root.

In the new clip, which you can check out below, Root shows you how to play “Killpop” from Slipknot's latest album, .5 The Gray Chapter. The lesson is from the new Fret 12 DVD Jim Root: The Sound and the Story: .5: The Gray Chapter.

Fret 12 is also hosting a Slipknot contest: Fans can enter to win the guitar Root used to record .5 The Gray Chapter. For more information on the giveaway and to enter, visit fret12.com.

“Once we get in the studio, it sounds like us,” Slipknot's Mick Thomson told Guitar World in late 2014 in advance of .5 The Gray Chapter. “Some of it is very classic us. Some of it is slightly more experimental us.”

“We’re still evolving as a band,” Root added. “I think that’s really important for a band to do, especially after being around for so many years. Paul, before he passed away, really wanted the band to experiment a lot more, musically, with the direction of where we’re going.

"We’d done Slipknot. We’d done Iowa. I think the closest thing we’ve done to a record that Paul was very excited about was probably The Subliminal Verses. It’s very diverse. It had a little bit of everything in it. And we’re still trying to find our way. For me, and for Paul’s legacy, it’s important that we continue to evolve.”