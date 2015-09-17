"Steal This Brad Paisley Lick" by Doug Seven — Video and Tab

Doug Seven is an incredible country guitarist who runs a lesson site called sizzlingguitarlicks.com.

Hopefully, he'll be doing a few lessons just for GuitarWorld.com in the near future. We'll keep you updated on that!

In the meantime, however, check out this introduction to Doug Seven and, for that matter, to the playing style of Brad Paisley, with a Doug Seven video called "Steal This Brad Paisley Lick."

In the clip, Seven discusses his DVDs before launching into the very handy lick, which begins at 1:07. You'll find the tab for this lick just below the video. Note that Seven plays the lick fast and slow and uses a nice two-camera setup.

If you like what you hear and see, you can enter the "Doug Seven universe" by following him on YouTube and by exploring sizzlingguitarlicks.com, which features a ton of "Steal This Lick" videos like this one.