What is the Steely Dan “Mu chord”? Breaking down the left-field chord voicings that will open up your harmonic world

By
( )
published

This deep dive into the Steely Dan chordal approach is a masterclass in Donald Fagen and Walter Becker’s supreme harmonic awareness

Steely Dan&#039;s Walter Becker plays his Strat onstage at Madison Square Garden, flanked by Donald Fagen
(Image credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Legendary American group Steely Dan blended rock, pop, blues, jazz, country, folk and almost any other imaginable popular musical idiom – the compositional style of keyboard player and vocalist Donald Fagen, alongside his writing partner and guitarist Walter Becker had it all.

Combine the pair’s considerable creative talents with an almost unfathomable A-list of the best of the best session musicians, literally queuing up to play on their recordings, with phenomenal production and you can see why their music has stood the test of time. And with over 40 million albums sold and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame we see two further indications of their significance and popularity.

John Wheatcroft
John Wheatcroft

John is Head of Guitar at BIMM London and a visiting lecturer for the University of West London (London College of Music) and Chester University. He's performed with artists including Billy Cobham (Miles Davis), John Williams, Frank Gambale (Chick Corea) and Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), and toured the world with John Jorgenson and Carl Palmer.