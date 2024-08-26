String skipping can present your playing with new melodic possibilities that were previously out of reach. Make like Paul Gilbert, Slash and Nuno with these wide-ranging exercises

String skipping can introduce fresh arpeggios and wide interval phrases to your playing. Look no further than Sweet Child O' Mine for an example of its musical effectiveness

String skipping is a technique often required when phrases feature wide intervals that would prove too stretched if attempting to use only adjacent strings. Traditionally, melodic phrases have favoured small interval based lines using adjacent strings, moving fret by fret, string by string.

This yields wonderfully musical results. However, string skipping allows us to create phrases with wider intervals that often sound more arresting. It also allows for fluid arpeggios to be performed without having to resort to sweep picking; an approach favoured by both Paul Gilbert and Nuno Bettencourt to emulate the fluidity of Yngwie Malmsteen’s sweeped arpeggios.

