The blues scale isn’t just for blues – it’s been used in some of rock and metal’s biggest riffs and solos, too. Here’s how to make it work for you, no matter what style you play

By Simon Barnard
( Guitar Techniques )
published

It’s one of the essential guitar scales, and this lesson takes the blues scale from its classic context to place it in the style of Joe Satriani, Cream-era Clapton and Dimebag Darrell

Dimebag Darrell onstage in 1994 with Pantera
(Image credit: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

The blues scale is one of the most important guitar scales to learn, whether in rock, metal or – naturally – blues.

This scale is a hexatonic scale, which means it has six notes. Essentially, it’s a minor pentatonic scale with the addition of a b5th interval in between its 4th and 5th degrees. 

Simon Barnard

Simon is a graduate of the UK's Academy of Contemporary Music and The Guitar Institute, and holds a Masters degree in music. He teaches, examines and plays everything from rock to jazz.