The Scale Every Guitarist Needs To Know

Darrell Braun, whose videos have been featured on GW.com several times, recently posted a new one, in which he details a scale that every guitarist absolutely needs to know.

Braun explains that this particular scale—the natural minor scale, for those keeping score at home—helped transform his approach to soloing, and helped him go far beyond the pentatonics.

You can check out the informative tutorial, and see if it helps develop your own lead playing, above.

For more videos by Braun, head to Darrell Braun Guitar on YouTube.