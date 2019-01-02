Three Blues Moves You Need To Know

Recently, the folks over at Blues Guitar Unleashed premiered a new video, detailing three must-know blues soloing moves.

In the video, Blues Guitar Unleashed's Griff Hamlin takes you through three licks that showcase some of the finger movements that come up frequently in blues soloing. You can check it out above.

"Remember that many times, you might think your fingers are the issue when, in fact, it's your timing," Hamlin points out. "Always count through the licks out loud so you are certain that you are playing the right notes at the right time."

For more of Blues Guitar Unleashed's videos, be sure to check out their YouTube channel.