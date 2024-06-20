“This little thing is probably the best guitar accessory you can buy”: Why TikTok is going nuts for a $12 tennis accessory

Put away those elastic bands – there's a far better guitar cheat code that could be the easiest way to replicate the tone loved by Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and Bob Dylan on a budget

The rubber bridge guitar is one the biggest gear phenomenons of recent years – and TikTok is currently going nuts over a tennis accessory that might be the best way to easily and cheaply recreate its hugely popular lo-fi tone on practically any guitar.

Loved by a huge ensemble of A-list artists – from Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, all the way to Bob Dylan, The National, Madison Cunningham and countless others – the rubber bridge guitar has become hugely popular throughout the 2010 and 2020s for its distinct tone.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.