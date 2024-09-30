“I don’t know what kind of music this is!” Even Trey Anastasio doesn’t know how to describe his otherworldly playing in Phish – but his unique blend of guitar styles makes him a force to be reckoned with

By
published

Anastasio draws from influences across the musical spectrum. This lesson breaks down his dynamic soloing and songwriting approach

Trey Anastasio is bathed in sunlight as he plays his Languedoc custom-build at 2024s Sea.Hear.Now Festival
(Image credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

It’s the evening of July 21, 1993, and Phish is navigating an especially energetic version of Runaway Jim at the HORDE Festival in Middletown, New York. Guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio’s masterful, extended solo runs the gamut from quiet meditation to blistering groups of cascading notes, delivered in ways both clever and compelling. But what happens next is perhaps an even greater metaphor for the guitarist’s overall approach to music.

The band segues into Big Ball Jam, an occasional addition to the set where large, colored beach balls are simultaneously batted about by the audience, each color assigned to a different band member. Every time a ball is touched, the corresponding player sounds his instrument. (Luckily, video of this fun spectacle is available on YouTube.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jeff Jacobson

Jeff Jacobson is a guitarist, songwriter and veteran guitar transcriber. For information on virtual guitar lessons and custom transcriptions, feel free to reach out to Jeff on Instagram or visit his website.