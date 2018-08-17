Troy Grady Breaks Down Steve Vai's "Intimidation Lick" from 'Crossroads'

As any good GuitarWorld.com follower knows, we often share the very highly detailed and entertaining lesson videos of a guitarist named Troy Grady.

Well, in the video below, Grady tackles what he calls Steve Vai's "Intimidation Lick" from the guitar-duel scene in the 1986 feature Crossroads. As always, it's fascinating to watch Grady break down and explain the lick. Check out the video below, and you'll see what I mean.

As Grady points out in the comments below, you can find tablature for this lesson right here.

For more about Grady and his instructional videos, visit troygrady.com and gumroad.com. Enjoy!