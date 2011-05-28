Video Lesson: Metallica's "The Unforgiven"

Metallica have been introducing their live shows with "The Ecstasy of Gold", the main theme from the movie The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, for years now, so it was no surprise when the band elected to cover the song for a tribute album to film composer Ennio Morricone back in 2007.

Morricone defined the sound of the "Spaghetti western," including the Spanish-flavored guitar lines that would later influence Metallica in the composition of songs like "The Unforgiven."

In this video lesson, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you everything you need to know to play the Black Album classic.

Part 1: Intro

Lesson Contents

Part 1: Intro

Part 2: Verse Interlude

Part 3: Solo

Part 4: Outro

Metallica have been introducing their live shows with "The Ecstasy of Gold", the main theme from the movie The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, for years now, so it was no surprise when the band elected to cover the song for a tribute album to film composer Ennio Morricone back in 2007.

Morricone defined the sound of the "Spaghetti western," including the Spanish-flavored guitar lines that would later influence Metallica in the composition of songs like "The Unforgiven."

In this video lesson, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you everything you need to know to play the Black Album classic.

Part 2: Verse Interlude

Lesson Contents

Part 1: Intro

Part 2: Verse Interlude

Part 3: Solo

Part 4: Outro

Metallica have been introducing their live shows with "The Ecstasy of Gold", the main theme from the movie The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, for years now, so it was no surprise when the band elected to cover the song for a tribute album to film composer Ennio Morricone back in 2007.

Morricone defined the sound of the "Spaghetti western," including the Spanish-flavored guitar lines that would later influence Metallica in the composition of songs like "The Unforgiven."

In this video lesson, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you everything you need to know to play the Black Album classic.

Part 3: Solo

Lesson Contents

Part 1: Intro

Part 2: Verse Interlude

Part 3: Solo

Part 4: Outro

Metallica have been introducing their live shows with "The Ecstasy of Gold", the main theme from the movie The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, for years now, so it was no surprise when the band elected to cover the song for a tribute album to film composer Ennio Morricone back in 2007.

Morricone defined the sound of the "Spaghetti western," including the Spanish-flavored guitar lines that would later influence Metallica in the composition of songs like "The Unforgiven."

In this video lesson, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you everything you need to know to play the Black Album classic.

Part 4: Outro

Lesson Contents

Part 1: Intro

Part 2: Verse Interlude

Part 3: Solo

Part 4: Outro