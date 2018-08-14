Weird Chord Shapes That Sound Awesome

Guitar instructor Paul Davids—the man behind GW favorites "Are We All Tuning Our Guitars Wrong?" and "Is This the Mother of All Finger Exercises?," among others—recently uploaded a new video in which he demonstrates some chord shapes that don't get used very often, but nonetheless offer rich, bold results.

You can check out the shapes—which Davids shows you in great detail—in the video above.

Tabs for the songs in the video are available on his Patreon page.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.