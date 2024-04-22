With Full For Your Lovin’ and Here I Go Again, Whitesnake wrote some of rock’s best-loved anthems – and founding members Bernie Marsden and Micky Moody were a classic guitar partnership

By Martin Cooper
( Guitar Techniques )
published

Learn the rhythm and lead style of Whitesnake’s Bernie Marsden and Micky Moody era

Whitesnake [L-R]: Bernie Marsden, Neil Murray, Micky Moody
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns)

Whitesnake was the brainchild of David Coverdale after his exit from Deep Purple in 1976, and the band has been going for almost five decades. Whitesnake has had a revolving door of some of the best musicians in rock history, but Coverdale remains the only constant member. 

Some of the guitarists to have graced the stage alongside the frontman are Steve Vai, John Sykes, Vivian Campbell, Warren DeMartini, Doug Aldrich and Reb Beach, as well as studio ace Dann Huff who played the solo on the huge hit Here I Go Again when it was re-released in the late ’80s. 

Martin Cooper