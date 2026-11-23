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Black Friday guitar deals 2026 LIVE: bringing you all the hottest Cyber Weekend guitar savings, minute by minute
The biggest sales event of the year is here, and it may be the best ever for guitar players! The Guitar World team is bringing you all the best bits, live
Black Friday 2026 may still be a few days away, but if you’re keen to upgrade your rig, you don't need to wait until the big day. The Black Friday guitar deals are already dropping across the web, giving savvy gear hunters a head start on the year's biggest shopping event.
To ensure you don't miss a single bargain, we'll be updating this page live, all the way through to the end of Cyber Monday.
In terms of the best sales running right now, Guitar Center currently has discounts of up to 30% are available on a massive range of guitar gear, with popular models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor, and more all on sale. Meanwhile, Sweetwater's Black Friday sale has an impressive up to 70% off a huge selection of guitars, amps, pedals, and studio accessories, making it one of the largest sales live right now.
Myself and the Guitar World team have covered these mammoth sales for years and we know how fast-moving and chaotic the Cyber Weekend rush can get. That’s why we’ve launched this live hub early, to save you the stress and to give you fair warning on the deals that matter. And remember, we're all guitar nerds who test the latest gear year-round, so we know what makes a great product and, crucially, what doesn't.
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Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more.
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⚡ Black Friday guitar deals: Quick links
- 📈 TODAY'S MOST POPULAR
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
- 🇺🇸 deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 deals
- Gear4Music: Epic Black Friday sale
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Shop guitar plugin deals
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Spark bundle savings
- Reverb: 20% off BF deals
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
🥇 Editors' picks
Ready to finally master the guitar? Guitar Tricks just dropped their biggest saving of 2026: a full year of unlimited access to Guitar World’s #1 online lesson platform, plus the Ultimate Beginner Bundle – including a Custom Lesson Plan, a Premium Bootcamp, beginner ebooks, jam tracks and more. This package is worth $899, but today it can be yours for just $99. That’s an instant $800 saving, and easily the best price you’ll see all year.
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In our glowing review, we said, "If you want a guitar to play all kinds of heavy music, the Epiphone Explorer 80s EMG is one that will let you do it with aplomb. From the eye-catching looks to the super-playable neck, it’s a great guitar for laying down precise metal rhythms and searing lead licks. It’s not subtle, but it’s not trying to be."
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Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review.
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Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.
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The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $750? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $50 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat dressed up to look like David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited-edition model, though, so we expect it to sell out fast.
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Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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The Gretsch G2420 Streamliner always impresses me with its stunning aesthetics and lightweight construction. It oozes retro mojo, and I love it.
Better yet, I found the tones this Gretsch produces much more vibrant and expressive than I expected. The upgraded BT-2S pickups offer more output than vintage models without sacrificing warmth.
This makes the Streamliner versatile, catering to musical styles beyond traditional blues and jazz and delivering a rich, vibrant tone I couldn't get enough of.
Gretsch Guitars G2420T: Was $499, now $399
I’m always interested in an affordable electric that brings something a little different to the table, and well, the Guild Surfliner certainly qualifies. The offset outline, Catalina Blue finish, and trio of rocker switches give it bags of character before you even plug it in.
Our in-depth 4-star review praised the Surfliner’s low weight, stability, and sound, with its LB-1 bridge humbucker a particular highlight, saying, “It’s a little oddball but somehow manages to come together to produce some good Fender-based old-school sounds, which certainly match the ‘was it designed in the past?’ vibe.”
For anyone drawn to jangly cleans and scruffy garage-rock tones, that’s a promising starting point.
Save $150 on Guild’s characterful offset electric. Its LB-1 bridge humbucker, two DeArmond Aerosonic single-coils, and seven pickup combinations offer plenty to explore, while the satin-finished maple neck adds practical appeal. A tempting choice for players chasing retro looks and a broad spread of tones.
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The Spark Mini has been a runaway success for Positive Grid, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format. It's my go-to practice amp at home, and honestly, I'd be lost without it.
In our review, we said, “A super-compact and portable digital combo with all the smart modeling fun of its larger sibling, the Spark MINI is a take-anywhere amp with so many inspiring sounds and helpful functions that it simply makes you want to play guitar more.”
For Black Friday, you can save a hefty $75!
Look, it's no secret that I love the Flying V. I own two Gibson models myself, including one I recently won for less than a pack of strings – yes, really! You can read about how that happened in this article about the guitar competition industry.
This pointy axe is one of my main gigging guitars. I love how balanced they are and how easy they are to throw around. So, when I saw this Epiphone Flying V in Guitar Center's Black Friday sale, I had to share it.
The Guitar Center-exclusive Tobacco Sunburst finish combined with the white pickguard gives this iconic shape a classic vintage look, and I love it.
Down from $699 to $549, you can save $150 on an absolute beauty of an electric guitar.
The Tobacco Sunburst finish delivers a vintage look, with twin T-Type PRO humbuckers, an ebony fretboard, and Grover tuners completing an appealing spec. A premium gig bag is included, making this an enticing package for rock players who want something distinctive.
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Black Friday is easily the best time to pick up pedals on the cheap – like this awesome fuzz pedal from Electro-Harmonix. EHX’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests.
It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary.
Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday, that's a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
Hello and welcome to the Black Friday guitar deals live hub! Daryl here from Guitar World, coming at you live and direct with the best guitar gear deals and discounts I can find online.
I'll bring you deals on essential accessories, beginner guitars, premium electrics, must-have pedals, and so much more. Helping you cut through the myriad deals is the name of the game here, and after five years of covering these sales, I know exactly what to look for.
Kicking things off are some must-shop sales that are live right now!
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off!
- Guitar Center: Up to 30% off
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
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