Black Friday 2026 may still be a few days away, but if you’re keen to upgrade your rig, you don't need to wait until the big day. The Black Friday guitar deals are already dropping across the web, giving savvy gear hunters a head start on the year's biggest shopping event.

To ensure you don't miss a single bargain, we'll be updating this page live, all the way through to the end of Cyber Monday.

In terms of the best sales running right now, Guitar Center currently has discounts of up to 30% are available on a massive range of guitar gear, with popular models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor, and more all on sale. Meanwhile, Sweetwater's Black Friday sale has an impressive up to 70% off a huge selection of guitars, amps, pedals, and studio accessories, making it one of the largest sales live right now.

Myself and the Guitar World team have covered these mammoth sales for years and we know how fast-moving and chaotic the Cyber Weekend rush can get. That’s why we’ve launched this live hub early, to save you the stress and to give you fair warning on the deals that matter. And remember, we're all guitar nerds who test the latest gear year-round, so we know what makes a great product and, crucially, what doesn't.

Featured offer Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale

Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more. Preferred partner (What does this mean?) Read more Read less ▼

🥇 Editors' picks

Save 89% ($800) Guitar Tricks lessons: was $899 now $99 Ready to finally master the guitar? Guitar Tricks just dropped their biggest saving of 2026: a full year of unlimited access to Guitar World’s #1 online lesson platform, plus the Ultimate Beginner Bundle – including a Custom Lesson Plan, a Premium Bootcamp, beginner ebooks, jam tracks and more. This package is worth $899, but today it can be yours for just $99. That’s an instant $800 saving, and easily the best price you’ll see all year. Read more Read less ▼

Save $140 Epiphone Explorer '80s: was $899 now $759 In our glowing review, we said, "If you want a guitar to play all kinds of heavy music, the Epiphone Explorer 80s EMG is one that will let you do it with aplomb. From the eye-catching looks to the super-playable neck, it’s a great guitar for laying down precise metal rhythms and searing lead licks. It’s not subtle, but it’s not trying to be." Read more Read less ▼

#1 practice amp Save 14% ($50) Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was $349.99 now $299.99 Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review . Read more Read less ▼

Save $81 Positive Grid Spark Mini Vai: was $269 now $188 Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($127) Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $849.99 now $722.99 The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $750? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $50 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat dressed up to look like David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited-edition model, though, so we expect it to sell out fast. Read more Read less ▼