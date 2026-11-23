ADDAC System has just dropped two new inventions that look to be the stuff of dreams for ambient guitarists.

Meet the Rotary Exciter and Resonator Clamps. As gadgets, they are a strange sort of hybrid between capos and effects pedals, and they affix directly onto guitars and turn them into ambient drone machines.

The idea is for players to draw inspiration from a new way of connecting with their instrument. Both attach to guitars in different ways, and produce very different results, each pairing with an offboard amplifier box where settings can be tweaked.

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The Rotary Exciter is placed on a guitar neck – ADDAC says its compatible with any neck – and has a 7000rpm brushless motor that sits atop the strings.

This generates a rotating magnetic field that vibrates the strings at matching frequencies and harmonics. A Speed dial, changing the distance between the motor and strings, as well as the tuning of the guitar it is fixed to, all impact the final sound.

Its stablemate, the Resonator Clamp, gets placed onto a guitar's headstock (Strandberg players look away now). Once in place, a vibration speaker transports any sound through the strings to make them resonate.

How this device works feeds off audio sent to the clamp via the output of the amplifier box, resulting in a resonant pad that responds to the pitch of the provided audio.

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In the demo video, a piano sample is used, but it is able to process any modular/line level signal thrown at it.

EXPERIMENTAL GUITAR | ADDAC System - ADDAC006 Rotary Exciter Clamp & ADDAC007 Resonator Clamp - YouTube Watch On

The regular clamp can be used on any headstock up to 20mm thick, although there's a fat-friendly version that goes up to 45mm. It can also be wired into DAWs and pedalboards alike, so there are plenty of routing options available.

Both models require a dedicated high-current 9–12V DC power supply that can supply 3A, but you can’t help but applaud the ingenuity here.

This is the same firm that released the madcap modulator synth and lap steel hybrid system, Four String Series, over the summer. It does things a little differently.

The Rotary Exciter is priced at €120, with the Resonator Clamp costing €200.

See ADDAC System for more.