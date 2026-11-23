Tributes have come pouring in for Procol Harum guitarist Geoff Whitehorn, who has passed away at the age of 75.

The news was announced in an obituary posted to the Procol Harum website, which confirmed Whitehorn passed away on 19 November as a result of complications arising from cancer treatment.

“With the deepest regret we must announce the death of Geoff Whitehorn, eminent and long-standing guitarist with Procol Harum, and soloist of choice to numerous rock luminaries,” the statement reads.

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“He was an exceptional man, who enjoyed a varied and distinguished career in music; his loss will also be mourned by lovers of the blues all round the world,” it continued.

“He not only made top-flight guitar-playing look effortless: he absolutely radiated his enjoyment. He brought what he called ‘a hooligan element’ to the sometimes arcane harmonic world, and onstage gravitas, of Procol Harum, with a rare combination of intelligence and instinct.

“Offstage he was bonhomie itself, supportive, diplomatic, and generous with his time: he won the respect of all fans, and many became valued friends.”

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Whitehorn was born in August 1951, and started playing in bands at the age of 14. In 1973, he joined influential jazz-rock outfit If, contributing to their final two albums. Around the same time, he released his eponymous debut solo album.

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Shortly after, following the death of Paul Kossoff, Whitehorn was hired as his replacement in British heavy rock band, Crawler. It was a huge move – one that, in an interview with Andertons, Whitehorn likened to replacing Kossoff in his own band.

With a style that combined a muscular blues-rock craft with melodic dynamism, Whitehorn also became a prominent guitar for hire for an assortment of huge artists. Across his career, he recorded with Bad Company, The Who, Paul McCartney, Jethro Tull, Billy Ocean and more.

In 1991, he joined progressive rock visionaries Procol Harum, a band he’d long admired. He went into the gig knowing the repertoire, but brought his own flair to the gig, often reinventing existing Harum songs.

“Geoff brought new life, new detail, to established songs,” the Procol Harum obituary says. “His guitar re-orchestrated A Salty Dog, little finger curling round the volume pot; his astounding fretboard technique re-animated the up-tempo Samson; he could simmer a slow burning Cerdes into a howling torrent... There was no ‘dusty end’ on any Whitehorn guitar.”

When Covid-19 put an end to Procol Harum, Whitehorn turned to guitar building over lockdown, assembling and selling over 40 of his ‘Horncasters’.

“However keenly we fans feel the loss of a guitar hero and a dependable friend, our thoughts must now be with his nearest, and his dearest, whose loss eclipses ours a thousandfold,” the Procol Harum obit continues.

“All we can do, at this very sad time, is to wish all of them strength, and fortitude, equal to his own example.”

Guyton Guitars, Andertons, Bare Knuckle pickups and more have also paid tribute to Whitehorn on social media.

In his own tribute to his former guitarist, Paul Rodgers wrote, “Dear Geoff had an encyclopedic memory for songs and he was a beautiful and brilliant guitarist. He will be missed by many musicians and fans.”