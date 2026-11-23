While most pedal builders try to eliminate noise, Zachary Vex has spent three decades finding creative uses for it. Since launching Z.Vex in 1995, the former recording engineer has created pedals that squeal, sputter and seem to have minds of their own.

The Fuzz Factory became a boutique landmark, while the Super Hard On, Box of Rock and Lo-Fi Loop Junky showed his range. His hand-painted enclosures were just as unconventional.

In this extensive interview, Vex reflects on unlikely breakthroughs, famous players, keeping his company afloat and a tube-powered sound he's chased for nearly 50 years.

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Where did your fascination with electronics begin?

I took everything apart as a kid – but I couldn’t put it back together! I thought electronics were magical. In second grade I had a Morse code kit; in 10th grade I built a guitar effect in a tackle box. I sold it for $10. You had to wiggle it to make it work!

Before building pedals you were a recording engineer. Why did you walk away?

I recorded noise pop bands in Minneapolis. Then the hardcore bands started coming to me. I made their recordings really clear, thick and loud, and soon everybody wanted that sound. But the sessions were punishing – the bands and especially the drummers were so loud my hearing suffered. I developed tinnitus and quit recording in August 1994. It scared the hell out of me.

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How did that lead to the first Z.Vex pedal in 1995?

I found an Apollo Fuzzwa and loved its strange octave-fuzz texture, but it was too quiet. The schematic was printed inside, so I built my own version and added a booster. I never meant to sell it, but I showed it to Nate at Willie’s American Guitars. He said, “I’ll take two.” That became the Octane pedal.

The hand-painted enclosures are instantly recognizable. Was that intentional?

It was about money! Screen printing was too expensive for the quantities I was making, so my girlfriend painted the boxes. The company’s visual identity began as a cost-saving measure.

(Image credit: ZVEX)

The Fuzz Factory arrived later that same year. What sparked it?

Nate told me he’d sold as many Octanes as he could and said, “Make me another pedal.” I went home and stayed up all night designing the Fuzz Factory. After I listened again I couldn’t believe it. The circuit was almost exactly what it is today. Its stability control starves the circuit of current, like a dying battery, rather than simply turning down the voltage.

Why has the Fuzz Factory lasted when so many fuzz pedals come and go?

It gives players the feeling that they can find a sound nobody else has gotten before – a texture they can call their own. Eventually you hit something and go, “I’ve never heard that before.” It may be unplayable, but it’s still something you never heard!

Brad Whitford wanted to use my pedal for the show, but the sound crew wouldn’t change the rig!

When did you realize those unusual sounds could find an audience?

I showed my pedals at Rudy’s Music Stop in New York. A salesman thought they were too weird and homemade for the store, but he came after me on the street and bought a Fuzz Factory for himself. He played gigs with it, people asked for them, and within months I was selling about 40 pedals per month.

For guitarists who want something less unpredictable, where do the Super Hard On and Box of Rock fit?

With the Super Hard On, I wanted the guitar’s natural sparkle to come through, not just boosted treble. The Box of Rock came from trying to get the sound of my Marshall stacks into a pedal. I cascaded gain stages and used filtering ideas I’d studied. Sometimes inventing is about knowing what to put together.

(Image credit: Future)

What about the Woolly Mammoth, the fuzz that made such an impression on bass players?

I didn’t design it – my friend Chuck Zwicky, who’d been Prince’s engineer, did. When he played bass through it I thought, “Oh my God, you’ve got a fuzz that works on bass!” I asked if we could release it, and eventually I took over building it.

How have musicians like Matt Bellamy and Jack White surprised you with the way they use your pedals?

Matt Bellamy from Muse wanted to use the Fuzz Factory with his wireless guitar system, so he had the pedals built directly into his guitars. He has two controls on the outside and three preset internally. That's where a lot of those wild, squealing Muse sounds come from.

Jack White called me with a similar problem. He'd used the Woolly Mammoth on Another Way to Die, the James Bond theme he recorded with Alicia Keys, but he couldn't get it to sound right with his wireless rig for a live performance.

The problem is that these fuzz circuits interact directly with the guitar's pickups, and a wireless system changes that relationship. I told him he needed to plug straight into the pedal.

(Image credit: ZVEX)

I even suggested Velcroing it to his guitar, but he didn't have time before the show. That's the thing about these pedals – how you connect them can make a huge difference in the sound.

Which of your other creations are you especially proud of?

The Nano Head. I wanted to squeeze a real vacuum-tube guitar amp into the smallest box possible. Billy Gibbons used them, and Brad Whitford tried one at an Aerosmith soundcheck. He wanted to use it for the show, but the sound crew wouldn’t change the rig! It had very little clean headroom, but sounded great.

What was the idea behind the Lo-Fi Loop Junky?

People said making pedals in Taiwan would ruin my reputation. But it let us sell enough to keep going

It began with a little Radio Shack recording kit. The sound was all compressed and muffled, almost like a background keyboard pad. Noel Gallagher uses several for textures between songs, and Kim Gordon picked them up for similar things on tour. I never predicted that.

The Machine and Wah Probe are two of your more unconventional designs.

The Machine was so strange that I originally wrote “No damn good” on the prototype because I couldn’t imagine anyone using it. It’s a crossover distortion that creates this harsh, insect-like buzzing.

(Image credit: ZVEX)

Run it into a fuzz and it really cuts through. Put a drum machine through it and the sound gets completely shattered. I finally released it because I needed rent money, and to my surprise, people bought it. Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Aaron North even used one.

The Wah Probe came about because I couldn’t afford the mechanical treadle for a wah pedal. I’ve always loved theremins, so I developed a circuit that responds to your foot moving near a metal plate, creating the wah effect without moving parts. People thought it was a clever new approach, but I was really just trying to save money!

How important was the more affordable Taiwan-manufactured Vexter range to Z.Vex surviving?

Enormously. People warned me that making pedals in Taiwan would ruin my reputation. But the Vexter line let us sell enough to keep going. It supported our hand-painted pedals and kept the painter working full-time.

You reunited with former Z.Vex employee and Chase Bliss founder Joel Korte to create the Bliss Factory. What was the idea behind that collaboration?

It was essentially a digitally controlled Fuzz Factory, but without digital modeling. The analog fuzz circuit was still there, only now you had Chase Bliss’ controls and presets. We made 1,000 pedals for a special collaboration through Reverb, and when they went on sale, the demand was so crazy that the website crashed for the first 20 minutes. Once they got it running again, all 1,000 sold out within the hour.

(Image credit: ZVEX)

Joel asked what we should do next, and I said, "Let’s release it again." We changed the color so the original version would remain collectible, and the second batch of 1,000 sold out in a couple of weeks. It was nuts!

What does it take to keep a boutique pedal company going these days?

It’s really hard. There are thousands of builders out there, and making another Fuzz Face or Tone Bender isn’t enough. You need a sound that blows somebody away. We’ve found ways to keep things interesting, like our Lab Bench series.

We release experimental pedals and one-off prototypes with sounds we've never offered before. We announce them to our email list, and they often sell out within a day or two. We also do limited runs with new artwork, which collectors love. You have to offer something people can’t find everywhere else.

(Image credit: ZVEX)

What are you working on next?

I just finished a prototype for a tiny, all-tube distortion and boost pedal that runs at high voltage. It’s a sound I’ve been chasing ever since I first heard Van Halen’s debut album. I wanted to capture that incredible texture – somewhere between Van Halen and AC/DC, and I think I’ve finally gotten close.

I haven’t settled on a name or release date yet, but I’m excited about it. And I’ve got 30,000 NOS vacuum tubes sitting around, so I’d better find something to do with them!