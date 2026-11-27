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Black Friday guitar deals 2026 LIVE: the best Cyber Weekend guitar savings, minute by minute from Day 1 of the sales
The biggest sales event of the year is here, and it may be the best ever for guitar players! The Guitar World team is bringing you all the best bits, live
Black Friday 2026 is officially here, and that means the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing. To make sure you don't miss a single bargain, I'll be updating this page live through the end of Cyber Monday.
Right now, Guitar Center has discounts of up to 40% on a massive range of guitar gear, with popular models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor, and more on sale. Meanwhile, Sweetwater's Black Friday sale offers up to 70% off a huge selection of guitars, amps, pedals, and studio accessories, making it one of the largest sales live right now.
The Guitar World team and I have covered these mammoth sales for years, and we know how fast-moving and chaotic the Cyber Weekend rush can get.
That’s why we’ve launched this live hub to save you the stress and to give you fair warning on the deals that matter. And remember, we're all guitar nerds who test the latest gear year-round, so we know what makes a great product and, crucially, what doesn't.
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Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
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⚡ Black Friday guitar deals: Quick links
- 📈 TODAY'S MOST POPULAR
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
- 🇺🇸 US deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 UK deals
- Gear4Music: Epic Black Friday sale
- Thomann: Crazy cyber deals on guitars
🥇 Editors' picks
Ready to finally master the guitar? Guitar Tricks just dropped their biggest saving of 2026: a full year of unlimited access to Guitar World’s #1 online lesson platform, plus the Ultimate Beginner Bundle – including a Custom Lesson Plan, a Premium Bootcamp, beginner ebooks, jam tracks and more. This package is worth $899, but today it can be yours for just $99. That’s an instant $800 saving, and easily the best price you’ll see all year.
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In our glowing review, we said, "If you want a guitar to play all kinds of heavy music, the Epiphone Explorer 80s EMG is one that will let you do it with aplomb. From the eye-catching looks to the super-playable neck, it’s a great guitar for laying down precise metal rhythms and searing lead licks. It’s not subtle, but it’s not trying to be."
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The Falcon has been a go-to choice for some of the biggest, best-known guitarists in music. Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, Billy Duffy of The Cult, and Neil Young have conquered the world’s musical psyche with this blingy bird in their hands.
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The most notable feature of the Gretsch G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet is that it’s a dead ringer for Malcolm’s original “Beast” with the same empty pickup cavities, screw holes, and chrome switch/control plugs. The body is constructed with an early-Sixties-style chambered mahogany body with a maple top that produces resonance similar to a semi-hollow guitar and reduces body weight.
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This stunning Gretsch has got a massive $237 reduction, and that midnight blue finish with gold hardware makes it a real head-turner. Dual Filter’Tron pickups are perfect for rock-and-roll guitar playing, while the treble-bleed circuit lets you roll off the volume and still retain clarity. Add in a Bigsby tremolo, and you’ve got yourself one amazing guitar for a lot less.
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Grab the stunning Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom for just £729 at Thomann, saving £110 off its launch price. Featuring a breathtaking Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, punchy ProBucker Ignite humbuckers, and an included hardshell case, this stage-ready Explorer delivers exceptional playability and tone at an unbeatable price.
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Score the EVH SA-126 Standard in Pelham Blue for just $699 (down from $999.00) at Sweetwater! Featuring a chambered mahogany body with a basswood centerblock, an ebony compound-radius fingerboard, and custom EVH pickups, this 30% discount saves you $300 this Black Friday!
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This gorgeous Epiphone 1963 Firebird V Maestro is $160.90 off. Honestly, we love everything about this guitar. It looks fabulous, plays really nicely right out of its huge leather-look black case, and sounds phenomenal.
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If you’ve been waiting to add a vintage-spec semi-hollow to your collection, this deal is hard to beat. Featuring eye-catching small-block inlays, era-correct neck profiling, and responsive humbuckers, this exclusive model delivers legendary '60s PAF tone, luxurious playability, and massive sustain at an exceptional 10% discount while stock lasts.
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Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review.
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Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.
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The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $750? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $50 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat dressed up to look like David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited-edition model, though, so we expect it to sell out fast.
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Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Thank you, Astley-Brown, for that gracious hand over. Hello, folks – Mr Matt Owen and his capable deal-finding hands here.
Well, I simply cannot believe it is Black Friday again already. It seems like only yesterday I was scrolling longingly through the interweb, drooling over the many, many, many guitar deals that we at GW HQ pooled together for ya.
That said, I can't recall anything from last year that matched this one on the saving scale: Sweetwater is offering $1,000 off the D'Angelico Deluxe DC. It is, quite simply, the stuff of guitar dreams. I'm struggling to think of a semi-hollow that out-classes this one.
It's got an all-mahogany build, ebony fingerboard, Seymour Duncan pickups, a Satin Trans Wine finish, and more elegant mother of pearl inlays than one would ever realistically need. It's a stunner, and it's $1000 off. Small caveat: there are only three left. Race you to the checkout basket...
A super stylish semi-hollow with Seymour Duncan P-90s, an all-mahogany build, and a bunch of classy visual appointments. One of the best semi-hollows out there, and it is currently a staggering $1k off.
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Guys, my deals watch is over. I know, I know. I’ll miss you, too. But I’ll leave you with a hum-dinger: Josh Homme’s secret sauce. Well, his secret amp. That’s no longer a secret. But it is $100 off at Sweetwater right now.
The guitar world was well and truly rocked when the Queens of the Stone Age leader dropped the knowledge that his sought-after skronky tone came from a tiny solid-state practice amp. Used prices rocketed. Then Peavey collaborated with the desert rock icon and the Decade Too was born.
Homme’s updated take on his secret weapon adds additional features: Bass and Treble boost switches, footswitchable Normal and Saturation channels, plus a speaker-simulated XLR speaker out.
This thing is the antidote to polished Quad Cortex tones. It’ll poke through any mix. And there’s 25% off the asking price right now at Sweetwater. At $299, that’s half what originals are selling for on Reverb right now.
And now I'll leave you in the capable hands of Mr Matt Owen…
Josh Homme's signature take on his beloved Peavey Decade amp, the Decade Too brings upgraded tone-shaping options and studio-friendly features while retaining the original's cult appeal. Now you can grab it for 25% less.
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I didn’t log on this morning expecting to write about a Fender clip-on tuner, but while sourcing the Best Fender Deal of Black Friday™ below, I spied this bargain: the Original Tuner down to $10 at Fender.com.
Everyone needs a clip-on tuner. You need one. I need one. Your bass player definitely needs one. The Fender Original Tuner is a reliable performer with a bright color LCD screen, clamp with 360-degree swivel and +/– 1 cent accuracy – that’s as accurate as many pedal tuners, don’tcha know.
It’ll tune guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, ukulele… any stringed instrument, basically. It comes in Daphne Blue, Fiesta Red or plain ol’ Black. And it’s had SEVENTY PERCENT obliterated from the price tag. $36.99? No chance. $10? Add to cart.
Clip-on tuners are an essential purchase for any guitarist, and the Fender Original Clip-On Tuner is just $10 at Fender.com, making it the best headstock tuner deal this Cyber Weekend. Its bright LCD screen is easy to view thanks to a full 360-degree rotation, and it’ll tune any stringed instrument with +/– 1 cent accuracy. The original price of $36.99 was spenny, but the discounted offer of $10 (70% off) is a no-brainer.
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I’ve never met a PRS guitar that didn’t impress me. The fit and finish is hard to fault at any price. But it’s especially hard to fault at $439, which is what you’ll pay for an SE CE24 Standard at Guitar Center if you act fast.
PRS calls the CE24 a workhorse. And yep, this stripped-back rock machine will handle anything you can throw at it. It’s one of the best examples of why PRS is considered such a fine middle ground between Fender and Gibson, with its trademark 25” scale length and bolt-on construction.
The two 85/15 ‘S’ humbuckers are packing extra high and low-end, which is a boon for amp-modeling folk. And they’ve got coil-taps, so this thing’ll handle Bon Jovi and Nile Rodgers at your buddy’s wedding.
$549 is what you’d typically pay for this handsome fella, but the Metallic Gold finish has been discounted by a whopping $110 (aka 20%) at Guitar Center. $439 is a steal, quite frankly. A steal, I say!
This bolt-on beaut is a workhorse that’ll handle genres of all stripes, and it’s down to $439 at Guitar Center. It’s got all the PRS signature moves – 25” scale, coil-tappable humbuckers, patented tremolo, bird inlays – with a bolt-on construction that’s a little more Fender in flavor. Normally, you’d pay $549, but the Metallic Gold finish has had 20% lopped off the asking price. A golden opportunity? (Yes.)
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Fender’s Player II lineup is always among the most-searched on Black Friday. We know. We’ve seen the data. But we haven’t seen any deals better than this: the Player II Stratocaster and Telecaster – in a delectable Lake Placid Blue finish, no less – are both down to $594 at Fender.com. That’s over $250 off the regular price of $849.
The Player IIs are Fender’s entry-level Mexican-made instruments, and – as our 4.5/5 review attests – the perfect balance of “classic design and forward-thinking playability”.
Its Alnico V single coils are punchy but still retain that trademark Fender sparkle, the Modern C neck profile is a great all-rounder, and the hardware responds exactly as you’d hope. You get classic woods, too: alder bodies, maple necks and slab rosewood fingerboards. One of my bandmates has the Strat. Its neck is slick as anything, and the fourth-position tones are to die for.
There are Player II discounts everywhere, but these Lake Placid Blue limited-editions are the cheapest we’ve found. Sure, Guitar Center is offering a British Racing Green Tele for $599, but that’s not $594, is it?
Personally, I’d be typing in my card details for the Lake Placid Blue. Because blue is the best color for guitars. Fact. I will hear no counter-arguments.
This is the cheapest deal you’ll get on Fender’s flagship mid-priced Stratocaster this Cyber Weekend, with 30% slashed off a debonair Lake Placid Blue limited-edition at Fender.com. Straddling the line between classic tones and modern playability, the Player II series are go-to Fenders for a reason. Our 4.5/5 review praised their versatile Alnico V pickups and comfortable playability, which make them great all-rounders. Make no mistake, these will sell out.
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The Player II lineup is reliably one of the most popular purchases over Black Friday, and this is the best deal we’ve found on its rock-solid Telecaster: $594 at Fender.com. Playability will suit most players, with a 9.5” rosewood fingerboard and Modern C-shaped neck, while tones are punchy thanks to the Alnico V single coils. And the whole package looks, frankly, gorgeous, in that limited-edition Lake Placid Blue finish. Prefer something a little more subtle? For an extra $5, Guitar Center has a British Racing Green version.
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If you’re here, you probably know all about the Katana – it’s Boss’ best-selling amp range, beloved by guitarists across the globe. But if you need something a little more compact – something you can, say, wander around your house with and not disturb your fellow residents, the Katana:Go is a worthy purchase – especially at $99, down from $139 at Amazon.
The premise behind the Katana:Go is simple: plug it into your guitar jack, hook up your headphones (wired or wireless – yes, Bluetooth is onboard), pick your tone and have a good time.
All of the full-fat Katana’s amp tones are onboard, you can jam with music from your phone (again, Bluetooth), and Boss reckons it’ll deliver a more realistic headphone tone thanks to its Stage Feel technology. That might sound like marketing fluff, but in our 4.5/5 review, we said it had “impressive amp tones to suit all kinds of headphones”.
The Katana:Go is one of the best headphone amps on the market – we rated it 4.5/5 in our review. It features all the sounds of the best-selling amp line, Bluetooth for music streaming and wireless headphones, as well as three Stage Feel settings to dial in a tone that actually sounds good on your cans. It’s discounted at a bunch of retailers, but Amazon has the cheapest price, with 29% off.
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The Positive Grid Spark Mini is one of our favorite home practice amps, and Steve Vai’s very own version is my personal pick. I have one sitting in my living room right now (its burgundy/gold aesthetics are partner-approved, which helps).
But I’m not here to talk about my home amplification/living room decor. I mention it because it’s $81 off right now, direct from Positive Grid – that’s $188, math fans.
I can confirm that Vai’s carefully tuned onboard presets – Fresh, Mild, Hot, Fire – span every conceivable level of gain, and you get access to all the usual Positive Grid bells and whistles via the app.
Naturally, the amp itself features all the usual Bluetooth functionality, AI tone crafting, in-built battery and surprisingly large sound. Plus you get a fancy schmancy burgundy cable. Mmm. Burgundy.
Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.
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Gooooood morning, deal hunters! It’s GW Editor-in-Chief Mike here, and I’ll be manning this here live blog for the next, ooh, eight hours. I’m kicking off with my favorite deal so far: the Guild Surfliner for an absurd $349 at Musician’s Friend.
A perennially underrated, achingly cool offset, the Surfliner is a must-buy at this price if you’re looking for a tone and look off the beaten path. We called it “a very affordable, lightweight and stable new solidbody design” in our 4-star review. And that was before the discount!
Just look at those pickup rocker switches. You know you want one. I certainly do.
Save $150 on Guild’s characterful offset electric. Its LB-1 bridge humbucker, two DeArmond Aerosonic single-coils, and seven pickup combinations offer plenty to explore, while the satin-finished maple neck adds practical appeal. A tempting choice for players chasing retro looks and a broad spread of tones.
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