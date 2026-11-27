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(Image credit: Philip Barker/Future) Guys, my deals watch is over. I know, I know. I’ll miss you, too. But I’ll leave you with a hum-dinger: Josh Homme’s secret sauce. Well, his secret amp. That’s no longer a secret. But it is $100 off at Sweetwater right now. The guitar world was well and truly rocked when the Queens of the Stone Age leader dropped the knowledge that his sought-after skronky tone came from a tiny solid-state practice amp. Used prices rocketed. Then Peavey collaborated with the desert rock icon and the Decade Too was born. Homme’s updated take on his secret weapon adds additional features: Bass and Treble boost switches, footswitchable Normal and Saturation channels, plus a speaker-simulated XLR speaker out. This thing is the antidote to polished Quad Cortex tones. It’ll poke through any mix. And there’s 25% off the asking price right now at Sweetwater. At $299, that’s half what originals are selling for on Reverb right now. And now I'll leave you in the capable hands of Mr Matt Owen… Save $100 Peavey Decade Too: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Sweetwater Josh Homme's signature take on his beloved Peavey Decade amp, the Decade Too brings upgraded tone-shaping options and studio-friendly features while retaining the original's cult appeal. Now you can grab it for 25% less. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Fender) I didn’t log on this morning expecting to write about a Fender clip-on tuner, but while sourcing the Best Fender Deal of Black Friday™ below, I spied this bargain: the Original Tuner down to $10 at Fender.com. Everyone needs a clip-on tuner. You need one. I need one. Your bass player definitely needs one. The Fender Original Tuner is a reliable performer with a bright color LCD screen, clamp with 360-degree swivel and +/– 1 cent accuracy – that’s as accurate as many pedal tuners, don’tcha know. It’ll tune guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, ukulele… any stringed instrument, basically. It comes in Daphne Blue, Fiesta Red or plain ol’ Black. And it’s had SEVENTY PERCENT obliterated from the price tag. $36.99? No chance. $10? Add to cart. Save $26.99 Fender Original Clip-On Tuner: was $36.99 now $10 at Fender Clip-on tuners are an essential purchase for any guitarist, and the Fender Original Clip-On Tuner is just $10 at Fender.com, making it the best headstock tuner deal this Cyber Weekend. Its bright LCD screen is easy to view thanks to a full 360-degree rotation, and it’ll tune any stringed instrument with +/– 1 cent accuracy. The original price of $36.99 was spenny, but the discounted offer of $10 (70% off) is a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼