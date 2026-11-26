Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who helped the band become a dominant force in the pop rock scene of the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 65.

In a statement shared to its official website, Duran Duran announced Taylor had died following a long battle with prostate cancer. The British pop rock guitar hero was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2018.

Taylor passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on November 23.

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“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather,” Taylor’s wife, Tracey, wrote. “He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first.

“Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home. Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life.”

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Tributes have come pouring in for Taylor in the wake of the news. Duran Duran’s surviving members all posted their own memories of Andy, and shared a joint statement.

“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story,” they wrote. “From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.

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“His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980 and became a core part of the new wave, synth pop institution. His tenure coincided with the band’s most successful period, bringing a razor edge that supercharged some of Duran Duran’s most popular early hits.

Hungry Like the Wolf and Girls on Film, arguably the band’s biggest tracks, were both co-penned by Taylor.

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Taylor’s influence stretched beyond Duran Duran. He formed the supergroup, The Power Station, and released a solo album, Thunder, in 1987.

He also collaborated with Rod Stewart on his 1988 album, Out of Order, and recorded the guitar solo for Belinda Carlisle’s 1986 single, Mad About You.

“Good bye Andy my dear pal. We made some good music together and at the same time had some outrageous fun,” Stewart wrote on an Instagram story.

“I was blessed to work with Andy Taylor – such a genius,” added Carlisle. “Thank you Andy Taylor for the music and all of the joy you brought to the world which will live on forever. I hope you are feeling the love.”

More tributes for Andy Taylor can be found below.

I was blessed to work with Andy Taylor - such a genius… he played the guitar solo in MAD ABOUT YOU, appears in the video. Thank you Andy Taylor for the music and all of the joy you brought to the world which will live on forever. I hope you are feeling the love…Godspeed. https://t.co/d7Wy3pTWnaNovember 26, 2026