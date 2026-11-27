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Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2026 LIVE: All the best stompbox deals from the Cyber Weekend sales, minute by minute
The Guitar World team's pick of the greatest Black Friday deals on guitar pedals, pedalboards, power supplies, and more, updated live!
Black Friday 2026 is just days away, but if you’re looking to upgrade your pedalboard, you don't need to wait for the big day to lock in serious savings. The Black Friday guitar pedal deals are in full swing already. To help you cut through the noise and score genuine bargains, myself and the guitar gear experts at Guitar World are tracking discounts around the clock to bring you handpicked deals on every category of pedal – from overdrives and delays, to modulation, reverbs, and essential rig accessories.
The best place for pedal discounting right now it Sweetwater, which has kicked off its biggest Black Friday sale so far, with discounts of up to 70% off a massive range of guitar pedals, studio gear, and accessories. Whether you’re hunting for iconic stompboxes, high-end multi-effects processors, or power supply upgrades, Sweetwater is currently home to some of the deepest price drops we've seen so far this season.
For our UK readers and European shoppers, Thomann has also launched fantastic Cyber Deals across top pedal brands, offering deep discounts on everything from boutique stomps to budget-friendly 'board essentials. From compact mini-pedals to full-featured amp modelers, there are incredible offers to be found regardless of your setup or budget.
We'll be updating this live hub around the clock throughout this week and across Cyber Weekend with newly-dropped discounts and editor-approved picks.
Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more.
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Black Friday guitar pedal deals: Quick links
- 📈 TODAY'S MOST POPULAR
- Amazon: Shop all cheap pedals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off pedals
- Guitar Center: 30% off amps & effects
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Shop all pedal deals
- 🇺🇸 deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off stomps
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 deals
- Gear4Music: Epic pedal deals sale
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Shop guitar plugin deals
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Spark bundle savings
- Reverb: 20% off BF deals
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
Black Friday guitar pedal deals: Editor's picks
Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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Wah fans can save $40 on this compact pedalboard-friendly offering from Morley, bringing it down to just $99 at Sweetwater. Unlike traditional wah pedals that rely on mechanical potentiometers, the 20/20 Power Wah uses optical circuitry for smooth and quiet operation without the dreaded scratchy-pot noise. It also packs in a handy 20dB boost for pushing solos forward. Plus, Sweetwater isn’t restocking this; once it's gone, it's gone.
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If you're looking for an all-in-one solution to your guitar rig, the Line 6 POD Go is an excellent multi-effects pedal that can play a lot of roles. It's got $100 off in the sale, features HX amp and effects models that are incredibly good quality, and is lightweight and portable enough to take anywhere.
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Electro-Harmonix pedals: Massive savings at Musician’s Friend
It’s time to load up on pedalboard staples from Electro-Harmonix in Musician's Friend’s Black Friday sale, with discounts on classic units like the Big Muff Pi, Holy Grail, and Memory Man.
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IK Multimedia's near-perfect TONEX pedal is a key player in the amp modeler market, and thanks to its recent update – which added greater effects potential – it's never been better. AI modeling tech lets you capture the tone of your own gear and take it on the road, while the factory-made presets offer some of the best amp models in the business. A serious competitor for the HX Stomp – and currently $100 cheaper than usual.
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The Coyote exists out of the classic octave-fuzz lineage, and offers something completely different. The simple two-knob layout is intuitive. The sounds are... well, you've got to check 'em out.
Read more: JHS Coyote review
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Combining two of Fender's most famous effects in spring reverb and tremolo, this pedal is perfect for anyone who loves those classic effects built into Fender amps. It's got a tempting $36 discount at Sweetwater right now, perfect if you want to pick up some iconic effects for less.
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The Quad Cortex has become an essential unit for us at Guitar World, serving as our go-to for recording audio for our gear demo videos. In our review, we said, "The Nano Cortex might not be perfect, but with the help of a breezy app, an expansive new update, and some world-class features, it very nearly is. As a compact amp modeler/cab simulator/capture device, this is perhaps the best option out there, screen or no screen." Bundled with an expression pedal, you can currently save $73 at Sweetwater.
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If you're looking for a personal recommendation, here's one from me. I've been using the Eventide Knife Drop, made in conjunction with Jack White's Third Man Hardware, on my pedalboard for the last year or so. It delivers some seriously wild synth guitar tones, with an additional octave-up and octave-down tones. Unpredictable and totally unique, it's got a nice $29.90 discount in the sale.
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If you're into your shoegaze tones, this Catalinbread Soft Focus Ghost is a great buy with 15% off at Sweetwater. It combines their Soft Focus reverb pedal based on the Yamaha FX500 patch of the same name and adds in a phase shifter, which results in some incredible, otherworldly guitar tones. It's really easy to use and as well as the classic Slowdive sounds it has plenty of tones that go beyond ambient.
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This pedal combines the classic aesthetics of the famed Klon Centaur with an impressive sound that makes it a top contender among Klon clones - and a firm favorite among us at Guitar World. Save £10 at Guitar Center.
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Earlier, I mentioned that I'm on the hunt for more ambient and shoegaze-y pedals... and... what can I say? I just manifested some pretty decent deals on a couple of Walrus Audio pedals.
The Fundamental Series Ambient, in particular, piqued my interest. Simply put, it packs multiple spatial effects into one: three reverb algorithms for soundscapes, atmospherics, and sustained washes of sound; three modes (Deep, Lush, and Haze); and three slider controls (Mix, Decay, and Tone) that behave differently in different modes.
It's a good option if you're dipping your toes into the (often very expensive) world of weird and wonderful soundscape pedals but don't want to spend hundreds on a piece of gear that you may not even use.
Head to Sweetwater to get yours. Demo below.
Janelle back on the mic – bringing you some sweet, sweet deals.
Being tight on budget doesn't mean that you need to shy away from gifting something meaningful to the fellow guitarist (or bassist) in your life.
Can't afford a real Klon Centaur (I mean, who does?) or one of the higher-priced clones?
The Mosky Golden Horse Overdrive is a Klon knock-off that's, well, super cheap and sounds pretty decent (for its price, of course). It's a compact, no-frills pedal that's the perfect stocking filler without breaking the bank.
I mean, what's not to like?
Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet.
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Now, I might be the only player on Planet Earth – or certainly within the guitar industry – to favor a Danelectro Cool Cat Fuzz over my Big Muff, but I am, essentially, a tonal outcast. Either way, there’s simply no denying Mike Matthews’ fuzz changed both the music world, and the pedal market forever.
The build has become almost as renowned for its design as its thick, saturated tones and now you can bag the nearest thing on the market to an original model, in the form of the Electro-Harmonix Classics USA Big Muff Pi from Musician’s Friend for just $76.60.
Hear our reviewer Pete Emery demo it in our fuzz round-up below (approx. 18.09).
It’s the fuzz pedal that launched a thousand songs from David Gilmour to Billy Corgan, Kurt Cobain to Jack White. The EHX Big Muff is an icon of tone and design, and with a huge price drop of 25% (down to $76.60), it’s also one of the best pedal discounts we’ve seen this year.
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Walrus Audio’s Fundamental series launched in 2023 and I’ve always held it in high regard. Firstly, because I rate any attempt from a boutique US manufacturer to create an on-ramp for players.
Secondly, they’ve somehow held prices steady at $99 / $129 in the face of the wild inflationary forces and trade difficulties of the past few years; and, thirdly, because as our reviews testify, they sound amazing for the cash and will continue to earn their keep.
There’s also the sliders. I’m here for the sliders.
It is with giddy delight, then, that I report that six of the series now have 20% discounts over at Sweetwater. They were great value at $99. At $79, they should not be ignored...
Walrus Audio’s Fundamental Series is an entry-level range that’s designed to last forever. It’s an affordable, made in the USA line and has consistently impressed our test team. Now Sweetwater has the delay, chorus, tremolo and reverb all available for prices under $80.
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You can save a pretty useful chunk of change on the Line 6 Helix Stadium Floor, over at Sweetwater (down $200, from $1,799 to $1,599). You can check out our video review and demo sounds from the larger Stadium Floor XL model in the round-up below [at approx 8.52 onwards].
This is the smaller model, without an expression pedal. You also lose the individual scribble strips above the footswitches and a little I/O. However, this uses the same processor/modeling tech, it is still absolutely heaving on the connectivity front, and you can always add your own expression pedal later – all for a fraction of the near-$600 you currently save over the XL model.
So if you’re after a fly rig, an all-encompassing multi-FX or do-it-all live unit, this could be your moment...
Line 6’s flagship modeler is currently available with a huge $200 discount. It’s got an 8” touchscreen, 12 footswitches, the firm’s acclaimed Agoura tech (which models gear to “sub-component” level) and all the I/O you could ever need.
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Hey Matt Parker taking over here. I am Deputy Editor of this online establishment and here to share some of my favorite Black Friday deals.
I’m on the lookout for the things that represent a significant actual discount (as opposed to the ‘yep, we jacked up the price a week ago so we can say it’s been slashed now’), options for enduring gear that is good value right now, stuff I know the reviews team have loved, plus a few things that I rate and can make a personal recommendation on...
Let’s start with something on the theme of a great price on a classic...
Kurt Cobain, John Frusciante, Steve Vai, your guitar teacher... the list of Boss DS-1 users is enormous – and for good reason. It’s the classic dirt box. A bombproof, dependable partner for all manner of adventures in distortion. Now you can scoop one up with a very healthy discount...
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And while we’re at it, I’ve just spotted another sub-$100 investment (you can thank me later). It’s a Klon Centaur clone… For the uninitiated, the Klon is THE holy grail of holy grails. A real one is as rare and mystical as a unicorn or (in this case) a centaur… you get the gist.
Unless you’re ready to shell out thousands upon thousands of dollars for a real one, well, I guess we have to make do with a knockoff. But not all knockoffs are created equal.
For starters, Warm Audio’s Centavo is visually appealing and looks like the real deal. But that’s not all. It’s got a rich, smooth tone that would probably even fool a Klon connoisseur like Joe Bonamassa (our expert review team rates it 4.5/5). For under $100, I’d say that’s a pretty good deal and a great addition to any ’board.
This pedal combines the classic aesthetics of the famed Klon Centaur with an impressive sound that makes it a top contender among Klon clones - and a firm favorite among us at Guitar World. Save $90 at Guitar Center.
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I’m actually in the market for a fuzz pedal at the moment… and I’ve just spotted a pretty sweet deal on Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave fuzz: the Octavix Fuzz.
I’m sure you all agree that sometimes, all you need is a classic sound – or, in this case, the sound of the ’60s (think a certain Jimi Hendrix) – packaged in a single, compact pedal.
And if you’re anything like me, you’re always down for a good deal. Not only do you get two effects in one (octave + fuzz), but it’s currently available for less than $80 on Sweetwater.
(Don’t mind me, I’m adding to cart.)
Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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Not strictly pedal-related, but...
I spoke about my stereo setup, and as much as I love lugging two amps around (not!), living in an apartment means opting for a quieter setup at home.
My ride-or-die for the past couple of years? (Talk about a good investment!) The Blackstar Fly 3.
It’s small, simple, and reliable… and best of all, it delivers. As much as I love cutting-edge technology, sometimes all you need when inspiration strikes at 1 a.m. is a guitar and a plug-and-play kinda amp that doesn’t get you into hot water with your neighbors.
Check out our official GW review for all the juicy deets...
The Blackstar Fly 3 is a little old now, but it’s still one of our favorite practice amps. It’s small and simple, but does the core things really well with some awesome tones. When I tested it, I was really surprised at how versatile it is despite the simple control set. If you want something without the faff of companion apps and Bluetooth, this amp is a steal at just $99.
Read more: Blackstar Fly 3 review
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Mic check – testing one, two, one, two…
Or better yet (and in keeping with the theme), let’s check our pedalboard and make sure things are working properly.
Janelle here – as a touring musician for, well, a fair few years now, I’ve come to the realization that it’s time to step up my gear game, get rid of a few old pedals, and invest in a couple of new ones.
I have my eye on amp modeler options for fly-in shows (frankly, I’m tired of pedalboard nightmares)... as well as a couple of shoegaze-y pedals that will make my stereo setup sound even BIGGER (photo for proof).
So, much like you guys out there, I’m trying to make the most of this Black Friday to land some sweet, sweet deals… and hopefully NOT break the bank along the way.
If all else in this economy fails, we “won’t stop believin’” (cue Journey's single) in bargain hunting…
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