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Earlier, I mentioned that I'm on the hunt for more ambient and shoegaze-y pedals... and... what can I say? I just manifested some pretty decent deals on a couple of Walrus Audio pedals. The Fundamental Series Ambient, in particular, piqued my interest. Simply put, it packs multiple spatial effects into one: three reverb algorithms for soundscapes, atmospherics, and sustained washes of sound; three modes (Deep, Lush, and Haze); and three slider controls (Mix, Decay, and Tone) that behave differently in different modes. It's a good option if you're dipping your toes into the (often very expensive) world of weird and wonderful soundscape pedals but don't want to spend hundreds on a piece of gear that you may not even use. Head to Sweetwater to get yours. Demo below. Walrus Audio Pedal Play: Fundamental Ambient Reverb - YouTube Watch On By Janelle Borg

Janelle back on the mic – bringing you some sweet, sweet deals. Being tight on budget doesn't mean that you need to shy away from gifting something meaningful to the fellow guitarist (or bassist) in your life. Can't afford a real Klon Centaur (I mean, who does?) or one of the higher-priced clones? The Mosky Golden Horse Overdrive is a Klon knock-off that's, well, super cheap and sounds pretty decent (for its price, of course). It's a compact, no-frills pedal that's the perfect stocking filler without breaking the bank. I mean, what's not to like? Save 10% ($3) Mosky Golden Horse Overdrive: was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet. Read more Read less ▼ By Janelle Borg

You can save a pretty useful chunk of change on the Line 6 Helix Stadium Floor, over at Sweetwater (down $200, from $1,799 to $1,599). You can check out our video review and demo sounds from the larger Stadium Floor XL model in the round-up below [at approx 8.52 onwards]. The ultimate guitar modeler shootout: budget to pro - YouTube Watch On This is the smaller model, without an expression pedal. You also lose the individual scribble strips above the footswitches and a little I/O. However, this uses the same processor/modeling tech, it is still absolutely heaving on the connectivity front, and you can always add your own expression pedal later – all for a fraction of the near-$600 you currently save over the XL model. So if you’re after a fly rig, an all-encompassing multi-FX or do-it-all live unit, this could be your moment... Save $200 Line 6 Helix Stadium Floor: was $1,799.99 now $1,599.99 at Sweetwater Line 6’s flagship modeler is currently available with a huge $200 discount. It’s got an 8” touchscreen, 12 footswitches, the firm’s acclaimed Agoura tech (which models gear to “sub-component” level) and all the I/O you could ever need. Read more Read less ▼ By Matt Parker

Hey Matt Parker taking over here. I am Deputy Editor of this online establishment and here to share some of my favorite Black Friday deals. I’m on the lookout for the things that represent a significant actual discount (as opposed to the ‘yep, we jacked up the price a week ago so we can say it’s been slashed now’), options for enduring gear that is good value right now, stuff I know the reviews team have loved, plus a few things that I rate and can make a personal recommendation on... Let’s start with something on the theme of a great price on a classic... (Image credit: Future) Save 21% ($15) Boss DS-1: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Kurt Cobain, John Frusciante, Steve Vai, your guitar teacher... the list of Boss DS-1 users is enormous – and for good reason. It’s the classic dirt box. A bombproof, dependable partner for all manner of adventures in distortion. Now you can scoop one up with a very healthy discount... Read more Read less ▼ By Matt Parker

And while we’re at it, I’ve just spotted another sub-$100 investment (you can thank me later). It’s a Klon Centaur clone… For the uninitiated, the Klon is THE holy grail of holy grails. A real one is as rare and mystical as a unicorn or (in this case) a centaur… you get the gist. Unless you’re ready to shell out thousands upon thousands of dollars for a real one, well, I guess we have to make do with a knockoff. But not all knockoffs are created equal. For starters, Warm Audio’s Centavo is visually appealing and looks like the real deal. But that’s not all. It’s got a rich, smooth tone that would probably even fool a Klon connoisseur like Joe Bonamassa (our expert review team rates it 4.5/5). For under $100, I’d say that’s a pretty good deal and a great addition to any ’board. Save 45% ($80) Warm Audio WA-CV Centavo: was $179 now $99 at Guitar Center This pedal combines the classic aesthetics of the famed Klon Centaur with an impressive sound that makes it a top contender among Klon clones - and a firm favorite among us at Guitar World. Save $90 at Guitar Center. Read more Read less ▼ By Janelle Borg

I’m actually in the market for a fuzz pedal at the moment… and I’ve just spotted a pretty sweet deal on Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave fuzz: the Octavix Fuzz. I’m sure you all agree that sometimes, all you need is a classic sound – or, in this case, the sound of the ’60s (think a certain Jimi Hendrix) – packaged in a single, compact pedal. And if you’re anything like me, you’re always down for a good deal. Not only do you get two effects in one (octave + fuzz), but it’s currently available for less than $80 on Sweetwater. (Don’t mind me, I’m adding to cart.) Electro-Harmonix Octavix Fuzz/Octave Up Pedal Review - YouTube Watch On Save 32% ($37.91) Electro-Harmonix Octavix Fuzz: was $117.90 now $79.99 at Sweetwater Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal. Read more Read less ▼ By Janelle Borg

Not strictly pedal-related, but... I spoke about my stereo setup, and as much as I love lugging two amps around (not!), living in an apartment means opting for a quieter setup at home. My ride-or-die for the past couple of years? (Talk about a good investment!) The Blackstar Fly 3. It’s small, simple, and reliable… and best of all, it delivers. As much as I love cutting-edge technology, sometimes all you need when inspiration strikes at 1 a.m. is a guitar and a plug-and-play kinda amp that doesn’t get you into hot water with your neighbors. Check out our official GW review for all the juicy deets... Save 23% ($30) Blackstar Fly 3: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Sweetwater The Blackstar Fly 3 is a little old now, but it’s still one of our favorite practice amps. It’s small and simple, but does the core things really well with some awesome tones. When I tested it, I was really surprised at how versatile it is despite the simple control set. If you want something without the faff of companion apps and Bluetooth, this amp is a steal at just $99. Read more: Blackstar Fly 3 review Read more Read less ▼ By Janelle Borg