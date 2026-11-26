Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, is nearly here, and with it comes a slew of Black Friday guitar deals. Ever since I reviewed the Gretsch Synchromatic Falcon last year, I've fallen back in love with these guitars. So much so that I just purchased a double-cut Professional Falcon in black, and it's quickly become my main recording guitar.

So I say, forget the discounted TVs and air-fryers and treat yourself to a shiny new Gretsch guitar this Black Friday instead. Thankfully, we've seen a mountain of Gretsch guitars receive sizable discounts at multiple retailers.

Founded in 1883 by Friedrich Gretsch in a small Brooklyn shop, this brand began as a drum and banjo manufacturer. Little did he know that, over a century later, Gretsch would become the beloved choice of musical legends, from Chet Atkins to Brian Setzer, John Frusciante, Pat Smear, and beyond. Talk about an upgrade from those humble beginnings! As the years rolled on, Gretsch carved its niche in the world of guitars, captivating musicians with their stunning finishes, unique tone, and, let’s be honest, pure rock ‘n’ roll charisma.

Alright, let’s fast-forward to today, and Black Friday. Just saying it makes me think of stampedes and people wrestling each other over discounted items they don't actually need. This year, skip the madness and scroll to my hand-picked selection of discounted Gretsch beauties.

Save $400 Gretsch Professional Falcon: was $3,899 now $3,499 at Sweetwater The Falcon has been a go-to choice for some of the biggest, best-known guitarists in music. Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, Billy Duffy of The Cult, and Neil Young have conquered the world’s musical psyche with this blingy bird in their hands. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Gretsch Professional G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet : was $3,499.99 now $3,299.99 at Sweetwater The most notable feature of the Gretsch G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet is that it’s a dead ringer for Malcolm’s original “Beast” with the same empty pickup cavities, screw holes, and chrome switch/control plugs. The body is constructed with an early-Sixties-style chambered mahogany body with a maple top that produces resonance similar to a semi-hollow guitar and reduces body weight. Read more Read less ▼

Save $237 Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: was $949.99 now $712.99 at Guitar Center This stunning Gretsch has got a massive $237 reduction, and that midnight blue finish with gold hardware makes it a real head-turner. Dual Filter’Tron pickups are perfect for rock-and-roll guitar playing, while the treble-bleed circuit lets you roll off the volume and still retain clarity. Add in a Bigsby tremolo, and you’ve got yourself one amazing guitar for a lot less. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: was $499.99 now $439.99 at Guitar Center The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. If this ticks all your boxes, now is the perfect time to pick one up. Read more Read less ▼

Save $187 Gretsch Streamliner Cat-Eye: was $749.99 now $562.99 at Guitar Center Man, this guitar is a serious looker, right? Thankfully, it sounds just as good as it looks. The Gretsch Streamliner Cat-Eye more than delivers the Gretsch sound thanks to a trio Broad'Tron BT-3S humbucking pickups. The guitar also features a 16" arched maple body with a chambered center block and cat-eye f-holes. Read more Read less ▼

The Gretsch range explained

(Image credit: Future)

Need help knowing what model to go for? Well, here's a quick breakdown of the range. The Gretsch electric guitar lineup can be categorized into three distinct series, each boasting its own unique style, features, and price ranges.

Streamliner: The Gretsch Streamliner series represents the brand's entry-level option, yet don’t let the affordability fool you. These guitars encapsulate the classic Gretsch aesthetic and craftsmanship that enthusiasts admire. Crafted in Indonesia, the Streamliner range offers a versatile selection, ideal for players of all levels.

Electromatic: Stepping up in quality, the Gretsch Electromatic series offers a more sophisticated build and upgraded components. Now produced in Korea, these guitars have garnered significant popularity, thanks to their impressive price-to-quality ratio.

Professional: At the pinnacle of Gretsch's offerings lies the Professional series, an elite collection of instruments crafted in Japan with meticulous attention to detail and the finest materials. Within this series, you’ll find two primary options: the Players Edition and the Vintage Select.

Why should I buy a Gretsch on Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to shop for a new guitar, and if you've been considering a Gretsch, there are several compelling reasons to buy during this shopping extravaganza.

First, Black Friday offers significant discounts that can make your dream Gretsch guitar more affordable than ever. Whether you’re eyeing a classic model like the Gretsch G2622 or the iconic White Falcon, many retailers offer special sales that can save you hundreds of dollars, letting you own an exceptional instrument without breaking the bank.

Additionally, shopping on Black Friday can give you access to exclusive bundles that include not just the guitar, but also accessories such as cases, straps, and pedals, enhancing your overall purchase. Retailers often feature limited-edition runs or colors that may not be available at other times of the year.

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