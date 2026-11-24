TONE3000 has sought to bring the biggest disruptor of today’s amp modeling game to the masses in a novel way by partnering with Daisy Audio for a DIY pedal kit.

This isn’t your standard build-it-yourself overdrive or fuzz pedal. Instead, this is a fully fledged capture and IR player that can be completely assembled at home, and tap into the ever-growing network of Neural Amp Modeler (NAM) tones.

It’s an enticing prospect. TONE3000 and the free-to-use NAM A2 have taken the gear world by storm this year, rewriting the rules of amp modeling in the process.

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NAM A2 is widely believed to be one of the best modeling technologies of today, outperforming the industry’s big guns in a blind listening test. What’s more, it’s an open-source platform that lets players create, download and use captures of amps and effects for free.

Blackstar, Fractal, HeadRush, Positive Grid, Line 6 and Fender are all cottoning on to the game-changing tech – TONE3000 even launched a free plugin to play captures – but now NAM A2 hype has reached fever pitch with this new partnership.

According to TONE3000, every part of the pedal is open source, from the firmware and companion app to the schematic, circuit board, and drill template. In other words, anyone can build the pedal.

And it looks like a neat pedal, too. Once assembled, it has room for four presets, with a rotary switch to go between them. There’s a three-band EQ, as well as controls for Input, Output, and Noise Gate.

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Once together, it can host any NAM A2 capture, of which there are quite literally hundreds of thousands. It can also stack captures, too, or run primary models into an Impulse Response.

Of course, this is way more advanced than wiring up an overdrive pedal, so the build is not for the faint of heart. TONE3000 goes as far as to suggest you should have at least two home builds under your belt before even thinking about this one.

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It has about 150 solder joints, plus 14 wires to jacks, footswitch, and the rotary control. It has a through-hole construction, with no surface-mount parts. It’s all built on the Daisy Audio Seed3 module, which costs just $34.99.

The rest of the hardware comes separately courtesy of Tayda Electronics. That set is priced at $42.99, and comes with the circuit board, aluminum enclosure, and all the remaining bells and whistles. In all, that amounts to $77.98 for the entire pedal kit.

For those who aren’t afraid, the chassis has been made plenty big enough to inject a few modifications of your own.

“Daisy was built so anyone could turn an idea into a real piece of audio hardware,” says Daisy co-founder, Andrew Ikenberry.

“TONE3000 has taken state-of-the-art neural modeling and open-sourced every piece of the pedal around it, which is exactly the kind of project we hoped Daisy would make possible. We can't wait to see what builders do with it.”

Head over to TONE3000 to find out more and read the Build Guide, and visit Daisy Audio and Tayda Electronics for the parts needed.