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Black Friday guitar deals 2026 LIVE: the best Cyber Weekend guitar savings, minute by minute from the 3rd day of the sales
The biggest sales event of the year is here, and it may be the best ever for guitar players! The Guitar World team is bringing you all the best bits, live
Well, just like that, Black Friday 2026 has been and gone... Well, not really. As most of you will know by now, Black Friday is a multi-day event, running from Friday through to Cyber Monday, which takes place tomorrow!
That means the Black Friday guitar deals are still very much in full swing. To make sure you don't miss a single bargain, and as we enter the second day of the sales, I'll be updating this page live through the end of Cyber Monday.
Right now, Guitar Center has discounts of up to 40% on a massive range of guitar gear, including popular models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor, and more. Meanwhile, Sweetwater's Black Friday sale offers up to 70% off a huge selection of guitars, amps, pedals, and studio accessories, making it one of the largest sales live right now.
The Guitar World team and I have covered these mammoth sales for years, and we know how fast-moving and chaotic the Cyber Weekend rush can get.
That’s why we’ve launched this live hub to save you the stress and to give you fair warning on the deals that matter. And remember, we're all guitar nerds who test the latest gear year-round, so we know what makes a great product and, crucially, what doesn't.
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Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
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⚡ Black Friday guitar deals: Quick links
- 📈 TODAY'S MOST POPULAR
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
- 🇺🇸 US deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 UK deals
- Gear4Music: Epic Black Friday sale
- Thomann: Crazy cyber deals on guitars
🥇 Editors' picks
Ready to finally master the guitar? Guitar Tricks just dropped their biggest saving of 2026: a full year of unlimited access to Guitar World’s #1 online lesson platform, plus the Ultimate Beginner Bundle – including a Custom Lesson Plan, a Premium Bootcamp, beginner ebooks, jam tracks and more. This package is worth $899, but today it can be yours for just $99. That’s an instant $800 saving, and easily the best price you’ll see all year.
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If you're looking for a visually striking Les Paul that plays and sounds as good as it looks, this single-cut is for you! Save a generous $120 at Guitar Center this Black Friday.
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This bolt-on beaut is a workhorse that’ll handle genres of all stripes, and it’s down to $439 at Guitar Center. It’s got all the PRS signature moves – 25” scale, coil-tappable humbuckers, patented tremolo, bird inlays – with a bolt-on construction that’s a little more Fender in flavor. Normally, you’d pay $549, but the Metallic Gold finish has had 20% lopped off the asking price. A golden opportunity? (Yes.)
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Grab the stunning Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom for just £729 at Thomann, saving £110 off its launch price. Featuring a breathtaking Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, punchy ProBucker Ignite humbuckers, and an included hardshell case, this stage-ready Explorer delivers exceptional playability and tone at an unbeatable price.
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The Fender Player II Telecaster is a unique beast, trucking in the same retro-modern approach as its Stratocaster counterpart but with more of an eye on the present day. The silky Racing Green colorway is a delight, especially when set off against that maple/rosewood neck-and-fingerboard combo. A modern C-profile neck and medium-jumbo frets again make for fast and loose playing, and the two Alnico V single-coils meet the twangy occasion with gusto. This, too, for a stunning 29% discount at Guitar Center for a limited time.
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The Falcon has been a go-to choice for some of the biggest, best-known guitarists in music. Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, Billy Duffy of The Cult, and Neil Young have conquered the world’s musical psyche with this blingy bird in their hands.
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The Yamaha F335 is an ultra-dependable acoustic guitar for beginners. Whether it’s you or someone you love getting started on six strings – or even looking for something simple to strum during a free moment at the desk – this acoustic’s easy playability and dependable build quality make it a steal at this price.
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You’ve heard this perennially popular pitch-shifter on countless recordings, from Rage Against the Machine to Muse, Steve Vai, Radiohead and beyond. Its trademark octave-up squeals and synthesizer-esque harmonies have made it one of the most iconic pedals of all time, so any kind of discount is a rare thing indeed – especially when it's on a rare white limited-edition.
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The Katana:Go is one of the best headphone amps on the market – we rated it 4.5/5 in our review. It features all the sounds of the best-selling amp line, Bluetooth for music streaming and wireless headphones, as well as three Stage Feel settings to dial in a tone that actually sounds good on your cans. It’s discounted at a bunch of retailers, but Amazon has the cheapest price, with 29% off.
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The Helix Stadium is Line 6’s next-generation amp modeler, packing Agoura modeling tech and touchscreen navigation. It features Line 6’s ‘Hype’ knob to take tone from lifelike to polished. There are UI and tonal improvements everywhere, plus access to the cloud-based Proxy cloning engine to replicate your favorite real-life gear. And now it’s had its debut discount: $200 off at Sweetwater, including a free Eminence IR sampler pack.
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Wah fans can save $40 on this compact pedalboard-friendly offering from Morley, bringing it down to just $99 at Sweetwater. Unlike traditional wah pedals that rely on mechanical potentiometers, the 20/20 Power Wah uses optical circuitry for smooth and quiet operation without the dreaded scratchy-pot noise. It also packs in a handy 20dB boost for pushing solos forward. Plus, Sweetwater isn’t restocking this; once it’s gone, it’s gone.
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Any aspiring dirt purveyor worth their salt will naturally gravitate toward the HalfLife’s crushing wall of sound. With almost $40 off this Black Friday via Sweetwater, this pedal’ll get you about as close as you can get to the doom metal giants’ thunderous guitar sounds, short of investing in the giant Sunn stacks that gave the band their name.
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Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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The Third Man Hardware x Donner Triple Threat packs three analog effects – distortion, phaser, and echo – into one compact pedal. Designed in collaboration with Jack White, it’s a versatile addition to any pedalboard, delivering everything from gritty garage-rock tones to psychedelic textures.
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Need a reliable tuner without the hefty price tag? The Donner DT-1 Chromatic Tuner Pedal offers ±1-cent accuracy, a bright LCD display, silent tuning, and true-bypass switching. With a wide A0–C8 tuning range, it's suitable for guitar and bass, too.
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The Boss DS-1’s set-up is simple: level, tone, and distortion, with a rubber-topped foot pedal to switch it on and off. The pedal is happy adding a little crunch and some extra oomph, but it keeps the integrity of your guitar tone steady when dimed. For barely $50 this Black Friday, what’s not to love?
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Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet.
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TrueFire has more lessons, tabs and jam tracks than you’ll ever realistically need (like, well over 50,000), along with a selection of well-respected teachers to learn from. We particularly like the slow-mo and looping features, where you can single out a tricky passage and have it repeated slowly until you nail it. This deal will give you a full year of access for only $6.49 per month. That's a huge 70% drop from the usual $20.75 per month. You get 7-days free to give it a whirl and the deal also includes a credit to download an extra course for free.
Read our TrueFire review
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Josh Homme's signature take on his beloved Peavey Decade amp, the Decade Too brings upgraded tone-shaping options and studio-friendly features while retaining the original's cult appeal. Now, you can grab it for 25% less.
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Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review.
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Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Good morning folks! Daryl here, ready for the 3rd day of the Black Friday sale, or perhaps we should be saying Cyber Monday, as we edge ever closer to those new deals dropping tomorrow.
I thought I'd kick off with the Sunn O))) HalfLife Octave Distortion and Booster.
This pedal scored an impressive 4.5 stars in our tests, with our very own Paul Riario saying, "With its combination of brutality and flexibility, the Sunn O))) HalfLife Octave Distortion & Booster is a true “FAFO” pedal for sonic mayhem. It unleashes a full-scale assault of saturated ecstasy, proving once again that this Machiavellian alliance with those shadowy Sunn O))) guitarists is a notorious victory for EQD."
Right now, you can save almost $40 at Sweetwater.
Any aspiring dirt purveyor worth their salt will naturally gravitate toward the HalfLife’s crushing wall of sound. With almost $40 off this Black Friday via Sweetwater, this pedal’ll get you about as close as you can get to the doom metal giants’ thunderous guitar sounds, short of investing in the giant Sunn stacks that gave the band their name.
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I’ve been tethered to a traditional guitar cable for as long as I can remember, and honestly, it’s constantly holding me back on stage. As my bandmates will tell you, I’m not the type of guitarist who stands glued to one spot. I like to move. I’m constantly jumping off drum risers, getting some air, and throwing my guitar around.
It's all a lot of fun, but the problem is that trailing cables are absolute chaos. There’s nothing worse than pulling your amp off its cab mid-solo or doing a high-flying leap only to get yanked backward mid-air because you ran out of slack.
Going wireless has been at the top of my gear wishlist for ages, and thankfully I've found a bunch of wireless units on sale to make the whole thing way cheaper!
The stealthiest wireless system on the market, Blackstar’s Airwire means business. It operates on the 5.8GHz frequency band to minimize interference. You get nine hours of battery life, 100-foot range, and a switchable cable tone function to simulate a cord. You can also switch between four different channels, so the whole band can use ’em. And – hooray! – the system has a $20 discount at Sweetwater for Cyber Weekend.
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The A58 is the followup to Xvive’s best-selling U2 wireless system and improves it in every way. Its name comes from the 5.8GHz frequency range it operates in, which reduces interference. You get a 70-foot operating range, five hours of battery life, active/passive modes and even an included hardshell carry case. But all you really need to know is that it’s one of the best compact wireless systems on the market and you can rely on it gig after gig.
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The Telepath is Fender’s entry to the budget wireless system market, and a tidy contender. The different transmitter and receiver colors make it easy to differentiate which is which on a dark stage, while the active/passive switch is handy for players employing EMGs and the like. The core specs all stack up, too: 5.8GHz operation, 70-foot range and eight hours of battery life from a two-hour charge. There’s a reason we gave it 4.5/5 in our review – and it’s even better value with $25 off at Amazon.
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The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discreet, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It was already affordable, but with a further $45 off for a limited time, it's the perfect entry point to wireless systems from a trusted name.
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