Well, just like that, Black Friday 2026 has been and gone... Well, not really. As most of you will know by now, Black Friday is a multi-day event, running from Friday through to Cyber Monday, which takes place tomorrow!

That means the Black Friday guitar deals are still very much in full swing. To make sure you don't miss a single bargain, and as we enter the second day of the sales, I'll be updating this page live through the end of Cyber Monday.

Right now, Guitar Center has discounts of up to 40% on a massive range of guitar gear, including popular models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor, and more. Meanwhile, Sweetwater's Black Friday sale offers up to 70% off a huge selection of guitars, amps, pedals, and studio accessories, making it one of the largest sales live right now.

The Guitar World team and I have covered these mammoth sales for years, and we know how fast-moving and chaotic the Cyber Weekend rush can get.

That’s why we’ve launched this live hub to save you the stress and to give you fair warning on the deals that matter. And remember, we're all guitar nerds who test the latest gear year-round, so we know what makes a great product and, crucially, what doesn't.

Featured offer Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale

Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more. Preferred partner (What does this mean?) Read more Read less ▼

🥇 Editors' picks

Save 89% ($800) Guitar Tricks lessons: was $899 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Ready to finally master the guitar? Guitar Tricks just dropped their biggest saving of 2026: a full year of unlimited access to Guitar World’s #1 online lesson platform, plus the Ultimate Beginner Bundle – including a Custom Lesson Plan, a Premium Bootcamp, beginner ebooks, jam tracks and more. This package is worth $899, but today it can be yours for just $99. That’s an instant $800 saving, and easily the best price you’ll see all year. Read more Read less ▼

Popular deal! Save $120 Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow: was $799 now $679 at Guitar Center If you're looking for a visually striking Les Paul that plays and sounds as good as it looks, this single-cut is for you! Save a generous $120 at Guitar Center this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

First-ever discount! Save £110 Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom BDHS: was £839 now £729 at Thomann Grab the stunning Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom for just £729 at Thomann, saving £110 off its launch price. Featuring a breathtaking Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, punchy ProBucker Ignite humbuckers, and an included hardshell case, this stage-ready Explorer delivers exceptional playability and tone at an unbeatable price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($250) Fender Limited Edition Player II Telecaster: was $849 now $599 at Guitar Center The Fender Player II Telecaster is a unique beast, trucking in the same retro-modern approach as its Stratocaster counterpart but with more of an eye on the present day. The silky Racing Green colorway is a delight, especially when set off against that maple/rosewood neck-and-fingerboard combo. A modern C-profile neck and medium-jumbo frets again make for fast and loose playing, and the two Alnico V single-coils meet the twangy occasion with gusto. This, too, for a stunning 29% discount at Guitar Center for a limited time. Read more Read less ▼

Save $400 Gretsch Professional Falcon: was $3,899 now $3,499 at Sweetwater The Falcon has been a go-to choice for some of the biggest, best-known guitarists in music. Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, Billy Duffy of The Cult, and Neil Young have conquered the world’s musical psyche with this blingy bird in their hands. Read more Read less ▼

Yamaha F335: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Guitar Center The Yamaha F335 is an ultra-dependable acoustic guitar for beginners. Whether it’s you or someone you love getting started on six strings – or even looking for something simple to strum during a free moment at the desk – this acoustic’s easy playability and dependable build quality make it a steal at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% ($30) DigiTech Whammy 5 (white): was $269 now $239 at Sweetwater You’ve heard this perennially popular pitch-shifter on countless recordings, from Rage Against the Machine to Muse, Steve Vai, Radiohead and beyond. Its trademark octave-up squeals and synthesizer-esque harmonies have made it one of the most iconic pedals of all time, so any kind of discount is a rare thing indeed – especially when it's on a rare white limited-edition. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Line 6 Helix Stadium: was $1,799 now $1,599 at Sweetwater The Helix Stadium is Line 6’s next-generation amp modeler, packing Agoura modeling tech and touchscreen navigation. It features Line 6’s ‘Hype’ knob to take tone from lifelike to polished. There are UI and tonal improvements everywhere, plus access to the cloud-based Proxy cloning engine to replicate your favorite real-life gear. And now it’s had its debut discount: $200 off at Sweetwater, including a free Eminence IR sampler pack. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($40) Morley 20/20 Power Wah: was $139 now $99 at Sweetwater Wah fans can save $40 on this compact pedalboard -friendly offering from Morley, bringing it down to just $99 at Sweetwater. Unlike traditional wah pedals that rely on mechanical potentiometers, the 20/20 Power Wah uses optical circuitry for smooth and quiet operation without the dreaded scratchy-pot noise. It also packs in a handy 20dB boost for pushing solos forward. Plus, Sweetwater isn’t restocking this; once it’s gone, it’s gone. Read more Read less ▼

EarthQuaker Devices Sunn O))) HalfLife Octave Distortion & Booster: was $259 now $220.15 at Sweetwater Any aspiring dirt purveyor worth their salt will naturally gravitate toward the HalfLife’s crushing wall of sound. With almost $40 off this Black Friday via Sweetwater, this pedal’ll get you about as close as you can get to the doom metal giants’ thunderous guitar sounds, short of investing in the giant Sunn stacks that gave the band their name. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($37.91) Electro-Harmonix Octavix Fuzz: was $117.90 now $79.99 at Sweetwater Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Donner X Third Man Hardware Triple Threat: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Third Man Hardware x Donner Triple Threat packs three analog effects – distortion, phaser, and echo – into one compact pedal. Designed in collaboration with Jack White, it’s a versatile addition to any pedalboard, delivering everything from gritty garage-rock tones to psychedelic textures. Read more Read less ▼

Boss DS-1: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The Boss DS-1’s set-up is simple: level, tone, and distortion, with a rubber-topped foot pedal to switch it on and off. The pedal is happy adding a little crunch and some extra oomph, but it keeps the integrity of your guitar tone steady when dimed. For barely $50 this Black Friday, what’s not to love? Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($3) Mosky Golden Horse Overdrive: was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet. Read more Read less ▼

Best for content volume Save 70% ($174) TrueFire annual subscription: was $249 now $75 at TrueFire TrueFire has more lessons, tabs and jam tracks than you’ll ever realistically need (like, well over 50,000), along with a selection of well-respected teachers to learn from. We particularly like the slow-mo and looping features, where you can single out a tricky passage and have it repeated slowly until you nail it. This deal will give you a full year of access for only $6.49 per month. That's a huge 70% drop from the usual $20.75 per month. You get 7-days free to give it a whirl and the deal also includes a credit to download an extra course for free. Read our TrueFire review Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Peavey Decade Too: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Sweetwater Josh Homme's signature take on his beloved Peavey Decade amp, the Decade Too brings upgraded tone-shaping options and studio-friendly features while retaining the original's cult appeal. Now, you can grab it for 25% less. Read more Read less ▼

#1 practice amp Save 14% ($50) Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Sweetwater Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review . Read more Read less ▼