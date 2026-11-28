When a Polyphia fan was spotted outside a venue sporting a homemade T-shirt that said “need money for KYRS10” the band stepped in to blow his mind.

Modern day virtuosos Tim Henson and Scott LePage are currently on the road with Polyphia supporting their wild new album, BE NOT AFRAID, and one fan decided to take his crowdfunding attempts to the streets, and the venue.

As per a video posted on Polyphia’s Instagram, the young fan had been trying to raise funds to get his hands on Scott LePage’s Ibanez signature guitar, the KYRS10. Guitar World isn’t sure if he was outside the venue busking, or simply trying to fatten his wallet to the tune of $1,599, but the band recognized his troubles regardless, and stepped in to help.

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In the video, Henson is seen gifting the fan an Ibanez FRH10N, an electric nylon-string guitar inspired by Henson’s best-selling TOD10NL. There is, of course, a sense of irony in that the fan has his eyes on Scott LePage’s electric guitar, and instead got a nylon built off the back of Henson’s signature success.

Either way, he is clearly lost for words as he receives both the guitar, and a big hug from LePage. The fan musters four words – “Oh really, no way!” – and some very humble thank yous before losing his ability to speak altogether.

“Play the fuck out of that,” LePage then says, chiming into to spare his speechless blushes. The fan then turns around to reveal the words “God bless Polyphia” written on the back of his hand-scrawled shirt.

Some people in the comments section have joked that the guitar, which RRPs at around $529, will now be on eBay or Reverb as he continues to save for his dream guitar. But for a super fan like this, it’s hard to imagine him losing a guitar with such incredible sentimental value.

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“Thanks guys, it has been a dream,” he says in the comments. “Y’all are amazing, your music and your actions will be in my heart forever.”