Black Friday is all about saving big, so in the spirit of things, I’ve set myself a challenge of restocking my entire gig bag essentials inventory for a total of $55 using nothing but the best Black Friday guitar deals I can find.

Lucky for me, there are sales everywhere. Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Amazon, Fender… you name it, they’re all slashing prices on their inventory of accessories.

The aim of the game here is to work smart, not hard; find the best deals possible, without compromising on quality. There’s no point spending pennies on your strings if they’re no good, or cutting corners with your cable is the quality is naff.

The target haul is a few new sets of electric and acoustic guitar strings, string winder, guitar picks, tuner, cable, and any other goodies we can find all for $50.

And, thanks to Guitar Center, we can kill two birds with one stone. You can get a three-pack of .010–.046 D’Addario NYXL guitar strings, with a 10ft instrument cable thrown in for good measure, for $19.99.

Usually, that will set you back $40 – almost my entire budget in one pop. Helpfully, D’Addario’s NYXLs were my go-to strings before I switched to Silver Slinkys, so I can vouch for their quality. In fact, we at Guitar World rate these as the best electric strings on the market.

At $19 for a three-pack, with a cable as well, you can’t say no – they last ages, feel great, and sound top dollar.

Tuner next, and you will not find an option this Black Friday that is cheaper than Fender’s Original Clip-On Tuner. Usually $37, Fender is flinging it for a miniscule $10. Clip-on tuners are essential for staying in tune in a pinch. It has a bright LCD screen for visibility, and an accuracy of +/– 1 cent. The best $10 you might spend this Black Friday.

Save $26.99 Fender Original Clip-On Tuner: was $36.99 now $10 at Fender Clip-on tuners are an essential purchase for any guitarist, and the Fender Original Clip-On Tuner is just $10 at Fender.com, making it the best headstock tuner deal this Cyber Weekend. Its bright LCD screen is easy to view thanks to a full 360-degree rotation, and it’ll tune any stringed instrument with +/– 1 cent accuracy. The original price of $36.99 was spenny, but the discounted offer of $10 (70% off) is a no-brainer.

With $20 still to play, we’ve got just picks and a string winder to go. Amazon has got me covered with just $7.61 for a 12-pack of .73mm Dunlop Tortex packs. With a 19% saving, these should keep you ticking over for a good while (unless, of course, you lose picks at an alarmingly above-average rate, in which case I can’t help you there).

Save 19% Dunlop Dunlop Tortex Guitar Picks 24 Pack: was $9.36 now $7.61 at Amazon Dunlop Tortex are the gold standard guitar picks for a reason. They're robust, durable, and offer the ideal shape for both enhanced grip and controlled pick attack. The matte finish means they won't fly out your hand mid-shred, and they come in a range of colors and thicknesses. The likes of Slash, Polyphia, Green Day and all swear by them.

And, with a grand total of $17.40 left to spend, I will take Sweetwater up on their offer of a three-pack of D’Addario Phosphor Bronze acoustic guitar strings, which also comes with a pro string winder – all of which comes to just $14.99.

That is a very healthy 50% saving right there. Like the other D’Addarios, we rate the Phosphor Bronze set as one of the best acoustic strings sets you can buy. They already represent exceptional value for money, so three sets for $14.99 is a steal.

Save 50% D’Addario Phosphor Bronze acoustic strings with Pro Winder: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Sweetwater D’Addario has sought to make string changes easier with this essential Black Friday deal: three sets of .012-.053 Phosphor Bronze acoustic strings, with a free Pro Winder thrown into the bargain. The Pro Winder also features built-in string clippers and a bridge pin puller, which makes it a one-stop shop for speedy string switches. If you’re an electric player, you can get a Pro Winder with a three-pack of XL .010-gauge strings for the same price.

So, there we have it. Scores on the doors: we have spent $52.59, and managed to bring in six sets of the best strings around, a 10ft cable, a string winder, a clip-in tuner, and a pack of picks. Not bad at all.

Of course, you might be on the look-out for some additional accessories. Keep your eyes peeled on this page, as I'll be adding more as they come in...