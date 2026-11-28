Duff McKagan – who after a drug-and-alcohol-related pancreas explosion in 1994 was told by doctors that his next drink would kill him – knows a thing or two about second chances.

One of his first projects was a band called Road Crew, which featured Slash and drummer Steven Adler, but McKagan quit the group and quickly joined another with frontman Axl Rose and guitarist Izzy Stradlin.

When Rose and Stradlin’s bandmates backed out of a tour Duff had put together, he brought in Slash and Adler, and Guns N’ Roses was born.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

Less than two years later, the multi-Platinum success of their debut, Appetite for Destruction, had set a new standard for gritty, Hollywood-style hard rock, and the band’s extravagant partying had become the stuff of legend.

But before GN’R became synonymous with hard-rock excess, McKagan and Adler were building their musical chemistry around something altogether funkier.

“We’d put on Cameo’s Word Up, and we’d play over it,” McKagan told Bass Player back in 2014. “Then we’d play it on our own, just trying to get a pocket.

Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle - YouTube Watch On

“We played a lot of funk and R&B back then, but hardly ever any hard rock stuff, because it was all about the groove. I’d have to lead the way with the bass guitar, almost being percussive. But Adler had become a unique and one-of-a-kind drummer by the time we did Appetite.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How does your relationship to the groove affect your playing with Slash?

My job with the drums is to create a place for Slash. He knows the groove is not his forte, but he’s a genius at playing around what we play. I’ll be paying attention to the kick pedal or the snare, and Slash’ll be in la-la land.

With Slash, you cannot overplay or it’ll be a train wreck. He takes up a lot of space, but it’s well used, and he relies on us to hold down the fort.

Guns N' Roses - You Could Be Mine (Live In New York, Ritz Theatre - May 16, 1991) - YouTube Watch On

When did you realize the importance of the groove?

Early on. I was the last of eight kids, and everybody played music in my family, so there was music and instruments everywhere. Our household was steeped in James Gang, Sly & the Family Stone, Zeppelin and Hendrix.

Punk rock hit when I was 13 or 14, and I was like, ‘I can start a band!’ I also discovered Prince's first album, For You, at the same time. When his 1999 album came out, it totally fuckin’ changed my life. I would listen to 1999 and Damaged by Black Flag, and then a T-Bone Burnett record. I liked it all – except folk music.

How did starting out on guitar and drums affect your bass playing?

Playing drums has had more of an effect on how I play bass. Since I play guitar, I know how a guitar player thinks and where they’ll go, so I keep off their turf. But playing drums and knowing how a drummer thinks has influenced me more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You sometimes double Slash, do your own thing and then come back.

We’ll riff together a lot on purpose. When we’re writing a song we don’t discuss the parts, but there are certain trademark things I do.

For instance, I’ll start a bridge up high and go down low for the last section. And I always play fills under Slash’s solos; it’s an instinctive thing that we do, and it adds more excitement to the solo.

How did Dave Kushner fit into the equation with Velvet Revolver?

It’s hard to find a guitarist to play with Slash. Other guys we tried out would play a Les Paul through a Marshall and follow what I was playing. I’d have to tell them, ‘Don’t step on my passing note, dude! Do your own thing!’

Dave grew up coming to GN’R gigs, seeing the dichotomy between Izzy and Slash, and he understands the dynamics of playing against Slash. He really worked at getting different sounds and textures with his pedals so he wasn’t just another rhythm guitar player doing barre chords.

Velvet Revolver - Dirty Little Thing (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

With Velvet Revolver, did you try to update the sound you’d developed over the years with GN’R?

Slash really worked on moving forward, on being contemporary. We picked Josh Abraham to produce us because we knew he’d record us just the way we sounded – no more, no less.

Do you ever play five-string?

Fuck no. I’m too old-school when it comes to bass; it’s got to be four strings. Otherwise, James Jamerson would be looking down on me going, ‘What the fuck are you doing?’ I do tune down, though.

How about active basses?

Nope. I once had a bad experience with one. We were playing a live show for MTV and at the beginning of our first song, It’s So Easy, I hit a note and... nothing. The battery was dead. So I threw the bass back to my tech, got my passive Fender Jazz Bass Special and kept on playing.

Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine (Alternate Version) - YouTube Watch On

The intro lick to Sweet Child O' Mine is one hell of a bass riff.

Slash’s guitar part started off as a joke. Izzy [Stradlin] wrote this three-chord song, and we were like, ‘Fuck this – we do not play ballads.’ Axl, of course, loved it.

We were trying anything to not do the song, so Slash wrote that crazy guitar part, trying to make it prog-rock or something, and as a joke I played that bass part. Of course, it all came together and made sense.