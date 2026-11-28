The Black Friday guitar deals are still coming in thick and fast, and Guitar Center has just dropped an additional discount code that gets you 15% off a massive haul of guitar gear.

Just use code ‘BF15’ at the checkout to make the most of the deal. Helpfully, Guitar Center has a dedicated BF15 section on its website, so you don’t have to look too hard to find the applicable gear.

Included in the deal is an assortment of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars and more, including amps, pedals, and accessories.

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In fact, there are some really high-grade bits here, such as the Jackson American Soloist SL3, Fender American Ultra Stratocaster and Gibson Custom J-45. You’ll also find EVH guitars, D’Angelicos, Martins and more.

It’s not all big ticket items, though. There’s also some more wallet-friendly six-strings, including the Fender CC-60SCE (which we think is one of the best beginner acoustics out there) and a Yamaha F335 starter kit (also a top option for those just starting out).

I could be here all day listing off the top tier gear included in the coupon, and the deal would probably run out by the time I’ve finished waffling. So you best head over to Guitar Center now armed with that ‘BF15’ discount code and see what takes your fancy.