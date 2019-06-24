August 2019 Guitar World Lesson Videos

These lesson videos and audio files are bonus content related to the August 2019 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands or at the Guitar World Online Store.

If you're looking for the audio files that accompany Richard Barrett's "Billy Gibbons: Certified Blues" lesson from the August issue, step right this way: Billy Gibbons: Certified Blues, Figures 1-5.

Jimmy Brown's Solo-Guitar Arrangement of "America, the Beautiful"

Jason Richardson: Devising Solo Lines from Long Alternate- and Economy-Picked Sequences

Julian Lage: Compositional Creativity, and How to Play "Splendor Riot"

Jimmy Brown's Duet Arrangement of "America, the Beautiful"

Andy Aledort: Building Solos on Specific Adjacent String Groups

Jimmy Brown: The Sweetly Painful Augmented Chord