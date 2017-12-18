Guitar World's Jimmy Brown and Paul Riario Play Rock Arrangement of "Deck the Halls"

To help folks get into the holiday spirit this year, Guitar World presents Jimmy Brown's rock guitar ensemble arrangement of the classic Christmas/holiday song “Deck the Halls.”

It’s set for three electric guitars, all played with distortion and a bright, hard-rock/metal tone (bridge pickup), and electric bass, preferably played with a pick, punk style. The arrangement also works well with just two guitars, or one guitar and bass.

You can watch a video of Jimmy and another Guitar World favorite, Paul Riario, performing the entire song above.