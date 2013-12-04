Trending

Guitar World: January 2014 Videos

These videos are bonus content related to the January 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Column Videos

Wild Stringdom with John Petrucci: Visualizing Melodic Shapes on the Fretboard
Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: The Benefits of Simplicity, and How to Play “Community Property”
Rockin' the Country with Joe Don Rooney: Drawing Inspiration from a Folk/Bluegrass Instrument, and How I Play “Banjo”
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Effective Tactics for Soloing Over a Repeating Two-Chord Vamp
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Soloing with Exotic Scales in Heavy Metal
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Unraveling the Mysteries of Chicago and Texas Blues Shuffles, Part 1
Talkin' Blues: Tennessee Tejano — Grady Martin and “El Paso”
Hole Notes: The Pick-Style Nylon-String Work of Iconic Axman Willie Nelson

Gear Videos

Review: Yamaha THR10C and THR10X Combo Amps
Review: Peavey DW-3 Acoustic-Electric Guitar
Review: Dean Standard Series Gran Sport and Thoroughbred Stealth Guitars
Review: T-Rex Alberta II Dual Overdrive Pedal
Review: Dunlop Fuzz Face Mini Pedals
Review: Seymour Duncan Whole Lotta Humbucker Pickups