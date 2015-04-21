Trending

Guitar World: June 2015 Gear and Lesson Videos

By

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the June 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Time to Burn with Michael Angelo Batio: Getting Started with Proper Sweep Picking Technique — Video
Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Exploiting Odd-Time Meters, and How I Play “Madness Opus” and “Witch Trials” — Video
String Theory: Fun with Two Bright-Sounding, Uniquely Flavored Scales Built from the Same Six Notes — Video
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: A Practice Piece That Incorporates Useful, Challenging Techniques — Video
In Deep with Andy Aledort: How to Create Flowing, Stylish Licks Like Eric Clapton — Video

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Deft Fingerpicking and Odd-Tuning Riffage of Stephen Stills

Gear Review Videos

Review: Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers — Video
Review: Strymon Deco Tape Saturation and Doubletracker Pedal — Video
Review: Jericho Guitars Fusion — Video