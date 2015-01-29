Trending

Guitar World: March 2015 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the March 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

In Deep with Andy Aledort: Jamming Rhythm and Lead Guitar Over a Classic Blues-Type Form — Video
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Exploring Drop-D Tuning’s Unique Melodic Possibilities — Video
Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: Using Classical-Style Arpeggios, and How to Play the Solo in “Weenie Ride” — Video
Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: More Melodic Options for Combining Sweeping and Tapping Techniques — Video
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: The Attractively Balanced and Highly Musical E Minor Hexatonic Scale — Video

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Essential Acoustic Cuts of Yusuf Islam, a.k.a. Cat Stevens

Gear Review Videos

Review: D’Angelico EX-DH Archtop Electric Guitar — Video
Review: Orange Crush 35RT Guitar Amp — Video
Review: Beatbuddy Drum Machine Pedal — Video
Review: Ibanez Guitars RG Kaoss RGKP6 Guitar — Video
Review: Maxon OD808X Overdrive Extreme Pedal — Video
Review: Jim Dunlop Band of Gypsys Fuzz Face Mini Pedal — Video