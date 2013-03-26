Trending

Guitar World: May 2013 Videos

By

These videos are bonus content related to the May 2013 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.

CORRECTION: The Hole Notes column tablature in the May issue was incorrect. You can download the corrected page here

Column Videos

United Stringdom: Combining Sweep Picking and Fretboard Tapping to Forge Long, Flowing Melodic Phrases
In Deep with Andy Aledort: The Musical Genius and Signature Lead Guitar Style of Duane Allman
Metal for Life: Unlocking the Seven Fundamental Modes Favored by Randy Rhoads, Part 2
All That Jazz: Learning Solos Played on Other Instruments to Expand Your Improvisational Approach
Prog-Gnosis: Turn Up the Heat — Effective Ways to Warm Up Both Hands
Hole Notes: The Progressive, Acoustic Stylings of Virtuoso Picker Robert Fripp
Talkin' Blues: The Signature Up-Tempo Soloing Style of Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown
String Theory: Using Upper-Structure Voice Leading to Create a Climactic, Jazzy Finale to Last Month's Arpeggio Etude

Gear Videos

Review: TC Electronic Ditto Looper Pedal
Review: Dean Resonator Thin Body Electric Cutaway Guitar
Review: Zoom MS-100BT Multistomp Pedal with Bluetooth
Review: Epiphone Spaceman Tommy Thayer Signature Les Paul
Review: Marshall DSL15C and DSL40C Combo Amps
Review: Fender Select Telecasters
Review: AXL Guitars Marquee MJZ