November 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the November 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

Review: Epiphone Masterbilt Century Collection Guitars

Review: Jackson Guitars Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH

Review: Dunlop EP103 Echoplex Delay Pedal

Review: Ovation Guitars Elite Plus Contour Koa

Review: Bare Knuckle Pickups Impulse Humbuckers

Lessons:

Joel Hoekstra Lesson: Hybrid Picking to Create Unusual, Unique Melodies

Andy Aledort Lesson: Learning Major Triads All Over the Neck

Jimmy Brown Lesson: Soloing Over Jazz-Blues Chord Changes

Mike Dawes Lesson: Creative Ways to Incorporate Harmonics, and How to Play “Somewhere Home”

Dave Davidson Lesson: Soloing in Odd Meters

Dale Turner Lesson: Chris Whitley’s Boot-Stomping Guitar Style