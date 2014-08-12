Guitar World: October 2014 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the October 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: How I Play “If I Was the King”

• Full Shred with Marty Friedman: Using String-Bending and Vibrato to Personalize a Melody

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Jamming on the Changes to a Three-Chord Modal Jazz Gem, “Cantaloupe Island”

• Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Combining Metal-Style Rhythm-Playing Techniques to Create Memorable Riffs

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: The A Mixolydian Mode, Up and Down Each String

Audio Lesson Files

• Talkin’ Blues with Keith Wyatt: Cliff Gallup’s Smooth, Lyrical Ballad-Playing Style

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Picking Prowess of John McLaughlin

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Prestige Eclipse Cedar/Rosewood Guitar

• Review: TC Electronic Mini Pedals

• Review: PureSalem Tom Cat Electric Guitar

• Review: Martin D-18 Guitar — Blast from the Past

• Review: Seymour Duncan Vapor Trail Analog Delay Pedal

• Review: Radial Elevator Dual Mode Buffer and Boost