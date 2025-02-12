April 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Magazines
By
published

The one where Joe Bonamassa demonstrates the greatness of Gary Moore and Jim Oblon delves into the world of Jimmy Reed

april 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greetings, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the April 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one where George Harrison and his Gibson J-160E get the star treatment while Paul McCartney and John Lennon are relegated to the background.

For the tabs that go with (at least some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting February 18, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Joe Bonamassa: The enduring legacy of the great Gary Moore - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: The enduring legacy of the great Gary Moore - YouTube
Watch On
Jared James Nichols: How to thumb-pick bass notes while playing a melody - YouTube Jared James Nichols: How to thumb-pick bass notes while playing a melody - YouTube
Watch On
Jim Oblon: A cool Jimmy Reed-inspired fingerpicked rhythm part - YouTube Jim Oblon: A cool Jimmy Reed-inspired fingerpicked rhythm part - YouTube
Watch On
Andy Wood: More on neo-classical-style arpeggios - YouTube Andy Wood: More on neo-classical-style arpeggios - YouTube
Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got some gear reviews and, of course, a few clips from the amazing 2025 NAMM Show in Anaheim. Enjoy!

Meet the newest Spark! Positive Grid's Spark NEO wireless headphones are here to stay - YouTube Meet the newest Spark! Positive Grid's Spark NEO wireless headphones are here to stay - YouTube
Watch On
New Murphy Lab Les Pauls, Warren Haynes signature, Platypus Firebird and more – Gibson at NAMM 2025 - YouTube New Murphy Lab Les Pauls, Warren Haynes signature, Platypus Firebird and more – Gibson at NAMM 2025 - YouTube
Watch On
Yvette Young's Signature Pedal Journey: Walrus Audio demo & new Ibanez sneak peek at NAMM 2025 - YouTube Yvette Young's Signature Pedal Journey: Walrus Audio demo & new Ibanez sneak peek at NAMM 2025 - YouTube
Watch On
The Ultimate Backline Lifesaver? Phil X Talks PXO, New Bon Jovi and Why Single Pickups Are Best - YouTube The Ultimate Backline Lifesaver? Phil X Talks PXO, New Bon Jovi and Why Single Pickups Are Best - YouTube
Watch On
The Ultimate Hot-Rodded Plexi Tone? Doug Aldrich shows us his signature Blackstar DA100 at NAMM 2025 - YouTube The Ultimate Hot-Rodded Plexi Tone? Doug Aldrich shows us his signature Blackstar DA100 at NAMM 2025 - YouTube
Watch On
New color changing and custom designs from Cream Guitars - YouTube New color changing and custom designs from Cream Guitars - YouTube
Watch On
Loaded but lightweight battery-powered PA from LD Systems - YouTube Loaded but lightweight battery-powered PA from LD Systems - YouTube
Watch On
The return of the Gibson Victory - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube The return of the Gibson Victory - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube
Watch On
Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about magazines
february 2025

The ultimate Dimebag Darrell tribute – and the Ultimate Gear Guide! – only in the new Guitar World
Total guitar 1994-2024

“Probably the broadest, most accessible guitar mag in the world... It has been an absolute privilege”: Total Guitar to close after 30 years in print
James Hetfield of American heavy metal group Metallica performing live on stage at the M.E.N. Arena in Manchester on February 27, 2009. Hetfield is playing a Ken Lawrence Explorer guitar

“I auditioned for a guitar commission with a carload of basses! I laid them all out on the floor, and he went, ‘OK, let's make a guitar’”: James Hetfield's luthier on how he went from crafting basses to becoming the Metallica guitarist's go-to axe maker
See more latest