April 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Greetings, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the April 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one where George Harrison and his Gibson J-160E get the star treatment while Paul McCartney and John Lennon are relegated to the background.



For the tabs that go with (at least some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting February 18, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Joe Bonamassa: The enduring legacy of the great Gary Moore - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: How to thumb-pick bass notes while playing a melody - YouTube Watch On

Jim Oblon: A cool Jimmy Reed-inspired fingerpicked rhythm part - YouTube Watch On

Andy Wood: More on neo-classical-style arpeggios - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got some gear reviews and, of course, a few clips from the amazing 2025 NAMM Show in Anaheim. Enjoy!

Meet the newest Spark! Positive Grid's Spark NEO wireless headphones are here to stay - YouTube Watch On

New Murphy Lab Les Pauls, Warren Haynes signature, Platypus Firebird and more – Gibson at NAMM 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Yvette Young's Signature Pedal Journey: Walrus Audio demo & new Ibanez sneak peek at NAMM 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Ultimate Backline Lifesaver? Phil X Talks PXO, New Bon Jovi and Why Single Pickups Are Best - YouTube Watch On

The Ultimate Hot-Rodded Plexi Tone? Doug Aldrich shows us his signature Blackstar DA100 at NAMM 2025 - YouTube Watch On

New color changing and custom designs from Cream Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Loaded but lightweight battery-powered PA from LD Systems - YouTube Watch On