May 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

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Starring Jacob Deraps, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Gilbert, Spiritbox's Mike Stringer, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Ally Venable, the Runarounds and more

May 2026
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Gibson)

These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and charmingly horizontal May 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards – and his new ES-335 – on the cover.

For the tabs that go with most of these videos – as well as interviews from the issue (including Richards, the Knack's Berton Averre, the Black Crowes' Rich Robinson, Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde & Dario Lorina, Lamb of God's Mark Morton & Willie Adler and Exodus' Gary Holt & Lee Altus), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting March 24, 2026) on newsstands.

Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: Comparing PAF humbuckers to single-coil P90s - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: Comparing PAF humbuckers to single-coil P90s - YouTube
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Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: A guide to fingerpicking techniques - YouTube Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: A guide to fingerpicking techniques - YouTube
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Corey Congilio: Using dominant 7 arpeggios in a guitar solo - YouTube Corey Congilio: Using dominant 7 arpeggios in a guitar solo - YouTube
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Mike Stringer: Nailing the rhythmic string bends in “Holy Roller” - YouTube Mike Stringer: Nailing the rhythmic string bends in “Holy Roller” - YouTube
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This month's bonus videos

The Guitar World crew has been video-ing up a storm lately. To prove it, we've got some Jacob Deraps, some Runarounds, some Ally Venable, some Paul Gilbert and some Eventide H90. Enjoy!

Jacob Deraps is here to rescue hard rock - YouTube Jacob Deraps is here to rescue hard rock - YouTube
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Amazon's The Runarounds talk tone, pedals, and proving the haters wrong. - YouTube Amazon's The Runarounds talk tone, pedals, and proving the haters wrong. - YouTube
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Ally Venable’s Secret to a Powerful Blues Groove - YouTube Ally Venable’s Secret to a Powerful Blues Groove - YouTube
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Eddie Van Halen Called Paul Gilbert About Wolfgang?! - YouTube Eddie Van Halen Called Paul Gilbert About Wolfgang?! - YouTube
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Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

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