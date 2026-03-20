May 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Jacob Deraps, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Gilbert, Spiritbox's Mike Stringer, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Ally Venable, the Runarounds and more
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These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and charmingly horizontal May 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards – and his new ES-335 – on the cover.
For the tabs that go with most of these videos – as well as interviews from the issue (including Richards, the Knack's Berton Averre, the Black Crowes' Rich Robinson, Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde & Dario Lorina, Lamb of God's Mark Morton & Willie Adler and Exodus' Gary Holt & Lee Altus), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting March 24, 2026) on newsstands.
Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.
This month's bonus videos
The Guitar World crew has been video-ing up a storm lately. To prove it, we've got some Jacob Deraps, some Runarounds, some Ally Venable, some Paul Gilbert and some Eventide H90. Enjoy!
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
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