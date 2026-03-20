May 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and charmingly horizontal May 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards – and his new ES-335 – on the cover.



For the tabs that go with most of these videos – as well as interviews from the issue (including Richards, the Knack's Berton Averre, the Black Crowes' Rich Robinson, Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde & Dario Lorina, Lamb of God's Mark Morton & Willie Adler and Exodus' Gary Holt & Lee Altus), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting March 24, 2026) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: Comparing PAF humbuckers to single-coil P90s - YouTube Watch On

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: A guide to fingerpicking techniques - YouTube Watch On

Corey Congilio: Using dominant 7 arpeggios in a guitar solo - YouTube Watch On

Mike Stringer: Nailing the rhythmic string bends in “Holy Roller” - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

The Guitar World crew has been video-ing up a storm lately. To prove it, we've got some Jacob Deraps, some Runarounds, some Ally Venable, some Paul Gilbert and some Eventide H90. Enjoy!

Jacob Deraps is here to rescue hard rock - YouTube Watch On

Amazon's The Runarounds talk tone, pedals, and proving the haters wrong. - YouTube Watch On

Ally Venable’s Secret to a Powerful Blues Groove - YouTube Watch On

Eddie Van Halen Called Paul Gilbert About Wolfgang?! - YouTube Watch On