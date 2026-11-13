Norman Harris closes iconic vintage guitar store for remodel: “I’ve stayed in the prehistoric age for long enough”

Its guitar-lined walls are instantly recognizable, and it’s welcomed in a who’s who of legendary guitarists over the years – but now Norman’s Rare Guitars is getting a makeover.

By his own admission, store owner and vintage guitar expert Norman Harris admits that the world-renowned vintage guitar store needs a refresh, and after getting immortalized in a Netflix documentary, it’s time for the store to be remodeled.

“I’ve stayed in the prehistoric age for long enough,” Harris says in a new YouTube video. “I’ve been the Flintstones; we’re gonna be the Jetsons here.”

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The store temporarily closed on Tuesday, November 10 for a two-week revamp, with doors set to reopen for Black Friday on November 27. Harris adds that it will be business as usual for its online operations while work is being done on the store. When it does reopen, Black Friday deals will be in full swing.

Norman’s Rare Guitars has been at the center of some huge guitar stories over the years. John Fogerty’s 1969 Rickenbacker 325 famously passed through there. It’s where the Back to the Future guitar came from, and where Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament rented the bass with which he recorded grunge masterpiece, Ten.

It is also where George Harrison tried to flog a truly iconic Beatles guitar, early into Harris’ career; that was the one that got away from him.

UPDATE: Norm’s is getting a refresh! - YouTube Watch On

The owner has also been talking about the long-term future of the store, with Joe Bonamassa believed to be in the running to be its next owner when he eventually retires.

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Whatever happens there, a new lick of paint is not a bad idea at all.