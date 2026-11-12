Michael J. Fox on the surprise guitar cameo with Coldplay that stole the show at Glastonbury: “It scared the hell out of me. 300,000 people went nuts”
Fox details his surprise contribution to Coldplay’s 2024 record-breaking fifth Glastonbury headline performance – and why a kick can steal the show
Michael J. Fox – perhaps best known among guitar heads for his role as Marty McFly in Back to the Future – inspired the members of British powerhouse Coldplay to form a band. In 2024, things came full circle when he joined the band on stage during their record-breaking fifth headline performance at Glastonbury.
Fox, complete with a peach/pink Fender Strat, joined Coldplay on their 2021 track Humankind, before layering up guitarist Jonny Buckland’s lead line on the career-defining Fix You. Fast forward two years, and Fox is looking back on that special show.
“A well-timed kick can seal the show,” he tells Esquire. Fox, who was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s at the age of 29, reveals that he couldn’t properly “hold the guitar” and “was having a hard time playing it.”
However, there was one thing that led him to – as he himself puts it – steal the show.
“There was a change in tempo, and I had just been kicking in rehearsal. I rehearsed a few times. I kept kicking, and I didn't think about it. It just was an expression of the music.
“We're in front of 300,000 people playing the song. Comes the part where I kick. I kick, and fireworks went off and explosions. They saw it in rehearsal, and they timed it for this thing. So it scared the hell out of me. It’s like, ‘Whoa! What happened?’ It was this explosion.” Undoubtedly, “300,000 people went nuts.”
Fox had also joined Coldplay onstage on other occasions. In 2016, he walked onto the stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Les Paul in hand, and joined the band for renditions of Johnny B. Goode and Earth Angel – a direct homage to Back to the Future and Marty McFly and the Starlighters. At the time, Martin called the experience a “dream come true.”
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The Hollywood guitarist continued his playing streak last year when he locked fretboards with Jackson Browne at a charity gala.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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