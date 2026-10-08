UK budget guitar brand that won a fan in Joe Bonamassa saved from closure: “We’re proud that we have the chance to continue the journey”

After more than a year of uncertainty, British budget gear brand Vintage Guitars has been saved from extinction and will now kickstart a new era under German ownership.

The firm, which could rightly be compared to Thomann’s Harley Benton for its affordable import versions of classic designs, was founded 30 years ago by UK distribution giants John Hornby Skewes & Co.

However, following the death of the company’s founder and namesake in 2024, the firm announced in 2025 that it was winding down its operations, despite remaining profitable.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

That decision ultimately left the fate of Vintage Guitars hanging in the air. Thankfully, Musik Wein, a German-based distributor, has stepped in at the 11th hour to save the day.

Having distributed Vintage models across Germany for a decade, it knows the brand’s product line intimately and looks well placed to continue the Vintage story.

Appearing on the Rich Words Music YouTube channel, outgoing owner Dennis Drumm has celebrated the deal. He says Vintage Guitars was focused on “finding someone who got the passion [of the brand].”

“It’s guitars and it’s commerce, but it’s also about putting the right things in people’s hands, and there’s a lot of emotion invested in that,” he adds.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re proud that we have the chance to continue the journey of this very traditional and established brand,” Ralf Rohrbach, the firm’s new owner, returns. “We have so many ideas, all of us [at Musik Wein] are guitar people.”

Vintage Guitars has been sold/saved! Exclusive interview with the new owners at Guitar Summit 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Drumm will stay on for the short term to help with the handover, admitting “there’s work to do” in the coming months.

“We’ve done what we’ve done with Vintage, from JHS,” Drumm continues. “Now it’s up to Ralph and Musik Wein to do what they want with Vintage from their perspective, with their talent and expertise. So we might see some slightly leftfield ideas come Winter NAMM 2027.”

(Image credit: Future / Adam Gasson)

Writing in an official statement on its website, Vintage confirms that “Musik Wein will, as the new proprietors, handle all aspects of the brand from concepts, design, development and manufacturing to worldwide distribution, and sales of both brands,” with classical guitar firm Santos Martinez included in the deal.

The brand has also played a surprising role in Joe Bonamassa’s off-stage career. During a trip to the UK many years ago, he bought a Vintage Les Paul copy for £300, and was blown away by its quirky, modded take on a classic.

That, in turn, inspired his wallet-friendly collaborations with Epiphone – leading to sales of over 20,000 guitars.