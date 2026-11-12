“I am still playing – of course I am”: Jimmy Page has no desire to tour again, but he’s still picking up the guitar

Jimmy Page hasn’t performed publicly since the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, when he paid tribute to Link Wray. Now, while attending this year’s Music Industry Trusts Awards in London, he has confirmed that his touring days are well and truly behind him.

“The whole sort of, ‘Living out of a suitcase, bags go down at seven in the morning, and then you leave for the plane at midday,’ that doesn’t really appeal to me any more,” Page told The Sun. “But the idea of playing does, and I am still playing – of course I am.”

Page hasn’t toured since 2000, when he wrapped up the Excess All Areas tour with the Black Crowes. Since then, his live appearances have been few and far between. His most recent full-length performance was at the Led Zeppelin reunion in 2007, which saw him reunite with Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and drummer Jason Bonham, son of late Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

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The one-off show, which took place at London's O2 Arena and was staged as a tribute to the late Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, saw the band perform 16 songs from across their career.

While Page is still playing, he isn't actively releasing material for public consumption. He released what may or may not count as his latest “official” album, Lucifer Rising and Other Sound Tracks, in 2012. This avant-garde record, available only through his website, contained music he produced but never used for the Kenneth Anger movie, Lucifer Rising.

Preceding that limited-edition release, he dropped Walking into Clarksdale with the Page and Plant project in 1998. That was just under three decades ago.

He went on to release the live album, Live at the Greek, with the Black Crowes in 2000, followed by several guest appearances, lending his chops to the 2006 Jerry Lee Lewis album, Last Man Standing, and Foo Fighters’ Live at Wembley Stadium in 2008. That same year, he also took a Led Zeppelin classic to China, for the closing ceremony of the 2008 Olympics.

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These days, Page can be spotted at London gigs supporting up-and-coming bands, while his focus has shifted to signature gear releases, including a new 6W signature amp with a $10,000 price tag.