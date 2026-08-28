“I’m a big fan of Thin Lizzy, so when Midge Ure came into the shop, that was pretty surreal”: On the shop floor at legendary Asbury Park guitar store Russo Music – where no day is a bad day

For more than six decades, Russo Music has been a cornerstone of New Jersey’s music community. The family-founded business began humbly in 1960 as a home-based lesson studio before growing into one of the region’s most respected independent guitar shops.

Built on a foundation of expertise with a deep connection to players, the company expanded from its longtime Hamilton roots to a second location in Asbury Park in 2010, and most recently into Philadelphia in 2021.

Today, Russo Music’s identity is shaped not just by its history, but by the people who carry it forward. At the heart of every location are managers who didn’t just join the company – they grew up with it, shopped at its stores and became part of its story.

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To better understand how Russo Music continues to evolve while staying true to its roots, we connected with three of those key voices – Mike Burt (Hamilton), Mike Linardi (Asbury Park) and Greg Karlowitsch (Philadelphia).

(Image credit: Russo Music)

How many instruments are in the shop right now?

Greg Karlowitsch: 308 guitars, 35 bass guitars, two drum kits and a bunch of keyboards and synths.

Mike Burt: About 300 guitars and basses, plus synthesizers and drum sets.

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Mike Linardi: 267 guitars, 44 basses, about a hundred amps and a rotating cast of synths, drums and pedals.

There was a 1965 Fender Precision Bass in factory Lake Placid Blue that made me rethink every piece of gear I had Greg Karlowitsch

Coolest instrument in the shop right now?

Burt: A 1957 Gibson ES-175 with a first-year PAF humbucker.

What’s your favorite instrument you’ve ever had in the shop?

Karlowitsch: There was a 1965 Fender Precision Bass in factory Lake Placid Blue that made me rethink every piece of gear I had.

Burt: When I was in sales at the Asbury Park store, Pete Steinkopf from the Bouncing Souls consigned his vintage Wine Red Gibson Les Paul Custom. It ultimately ended up with Tom May from the Menzingers.

(Image credit: Russo Music)

What’s the most expensive instrument you’ve ever sold?

Linardi: A 1920 Martin, but pretty much anything that has Brazilian rosewood back and sides hits that mark.

And the most sought-after instrument by customers?

Burt: Used Les Pauls. Anytime we get one, they go so quickly.

What detail separates a good guitar from a great one?

Karlowitsch: A guitar is really special if it pulls a piece of music out of me that I didn’t know I could play. If I pick up a guitar and play the same song on it every time, it’s a normal guitar. If I do things on the instrument that I didn’t know were in me, it’s got something that’s different and hard to quantify.

(Image credit: Russo Music)

Favorite celebrity encounter?

Karlowitsch: I’m a big fan of Thin Lizzy, so when Midge Ure came into the shop a few years ago, that was a pretty surreal moment.

When someone walks in for the first time, what do you hope they feel?

Burt: Welcomed. There’s nothing worse than walking into a store where no-one greets you or even acknowledges you. We want people to feel comfortable right away and know they’re free to check anything out, ask questions and just enjoy being here.

What is one fact everyone should know about your shops?

Burt: Each of our shops has an in-store guitar technician. They do so much to keep all our guitars playing their best in our shops or before getting shipped out.

(Image credit: Russo Music)

How have your shops shaped or played a part toward your local music community?

Linardi: Whether we’re supporting a local initiative for the Asbury Park Music Foundation or helping any player get the best advice, tips and service on their instrument, I like to think we keep music in motion in Asbury Park.

Strangest request from a customer?

Burt: Guitars with signatures. I’ve had a few people ask if anything was signed by someone famous. I usually have to tell them that’s not what we do, but we actually have a guitar signed by Dimebag Darrell in the shop right now.

What’s the best part about operating a guitar shop?

Karlowitsch: I get to have relationships with every guitar in the building. I get to be three feet away from a guitar at all times of my life, except when I’m in my car. No day at Russo Music is a bad day.