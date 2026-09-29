“I’ve never been a fan of a shop that doesn’t let you play the good stuff”: Behind the scenes at Well Strung Guitars – Farmingdale, NY's emporium of vintage treasures

Davidson’s Well Strung Guitars was founded in 2019 by Paige and David Davidson. Prior to Well Strung, David was a co-owner of We Buy Guitars alongside Richard Friedman, as well as the curator at Songbirds Guitar Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Paige has a business and marketing background, serving as the social media director for Songbirds Guitar Museum, where she fell in love with the rich history that surrounds vintage guitars and their brands.

Following the museum’s closure during the pandemic, David and Paige decided to take their small store and turn it into one of the world’s largest vintage-exclusive shops, specializing in Fender, Gibson, Gretsch and Rickenbacker. We’ll let Paige take it from here.

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How many instruments are in your shop right now?

We’re home to more than 500 vintage instruments, all of which are available for sale!

What’s the coolest guitar in the shop?

Tough question. Cool is subjective, but the coolest piece right now is a 1960 Gibson Les Paul Custom in Cherry. Only about six of these were produced, making this guitar truly special.

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What’s has been your favorite instrument you’ve ever had in the shop?

A 1963 Fender Strat in Olympic White with gold hardware and a tortoiseshell pickguard. The combination was something I hadn’t seen before. It was the most fantastic-sounding, perfectly worn-in guitar. Plus, who doesn’t love gold hardware?

(Image credit: Well Strung Guitars)

What’s the most sought-after model by customers, generally speaking?

This changes from week to week, but at the moment, we’ve been fielding the most calls about 1958 to 1960 Gibson Les Pauls in Sunburst, more commonly referred to as “’bursts.” A close second is Blackguard Telecasters from the ’50s.

I think you just need to love what you play. Jack Pearson gigs with a $199 Squier Strat

What separates good and great guitars?

Some players are looking for specific tonal qualities while others are focused on pickup output or neck thickness. I think you just need to love what you play. Jack Pearson gigs with a $199 Squier Strat, so…

When someone walks in for the first time, what do you hope they feel?

Like they are in the comfort of their home, just surrounded by some of the most iconic instruments of our time. We like to keep our environment one that feels like a cozy, well-stocked living room. We want you to feel like you’ve been coming here for years, even if it’s the first time we’ve met.

What is one thing everyone should know about your shop?

That any player can come in and play any guitar. How can you know if it’s the one for you if you can’t play it? I’ve never been a fan of a shop that doesn’t let you play the good stuff.

(Image credit: Well Strung Guitars)

What’s your best advice for someone looking to buy their next guitar?

Go into the shop with an open mind. You might have always wanted a Gibson Firebird, but the sound from an ES-335 resonated more with you. Listen to your gut. When you’re connected to your guitar in a real way, the music you make is the proof.

What’s the best part about owning and running a guitar shop?

Being able to pair someone with the perfect guitar. You’d be shocked at what people do and don’t know from what they’ve seen on the internet.

Being able to physically put the narrow-nut width SG into someone’s hands that they swore they wouldn’t like, and watching that “aha” moment, is such a cool experience. Having someone find “the one” in your shop is the best feeling.