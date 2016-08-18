17-Year-Old Tina S Shreds Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata

French guitar virtuosa Tina S is back with a heavy metal arrangement of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Third Movement. The piece was arranged for electric guitar by Dr. Viossy.

Now 17, Tina has been demonstrating her impressive guitar skills in videos since she was eight. Her previous videos have included performances of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets,” Jason Becker’s “Altitudes” and DragonForce’s “Through the Fire and Flames.”

As always, she is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

You can view more of Tina’s videos on her YouTube channel.